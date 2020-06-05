The Pentagon has told the District of Columbia National Guard and guardsmen from other states who have arrived in the nation’s capital as backup to not use firearms or ammunition, a sign of de-escalation in the federal response to protests in the city after the killing of George Floyd, according to officials familiar with the decision.The Department of Defense, led by Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper, appears to have made the decision without consulting the White House, where President Trump has ordered a militarized show of force on the streets of Washington D.C. since demonstrations in the city were punctured by an episode of looting on Sunday. Trump specifically had encouraged the National Guard to be armed.
How generous of them.
* Noah Bookbinder and Donald K. Sherman make the case that the time has come to impeach William Barr.
* Jason Furman and Wilson Powell III explain why the unemployment rate is actually much higher than the BLS reported today.
* Harry Enten explains why the electoral college won’t save Trump if he keeps on the trajectory he’s on.
* Ed Kilgore does a good job taking apart Tom Cotton’s arguments about the Insurrection Act, which aren’t merely loathsome, but also historically wrong.
* Steve Benen points out that it’s at least possible that no other U.S. president has had so many former close aides come out and condemn him.
* Jonathan Chait explains why the national security establishment is finally revolting against Trump.
* Stacey Abrams explains why voting is more essential than ever right now even if it seems inadequate.
* Claire Bond Potter argues that Covid-19 has shown us why higher education should be paid for with taxes, not tuition.
* And Jordan Michael Smith reports on the prison with the highest death rate from covid-19 of any in the country.