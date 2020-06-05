“Protesters’ demands for justice and protection from abuse are legitimate, and their right to assemble peacefully should not be curtailed,” said Mike Abramowitz, president of Freedom House. “The alarming escalation and militarization of the law enforcement response to many demonstrations is antithetical to our nation’s long-standing values. The excessive force used to stop or disperse protests in numerous cities across the United States is deeply disturbing.”

“We are seriously concerned that the administration has erected 10-foot-high fences around the White House and Lafayette Park, and that law enforcement officials continue to expand the perimeter,” Abramowitz continued. “The freedom for citizens to gather in front of the White House to make their voices heard has been a hallmark of our democracy for centuries and should be maintained.”

“The deployment of heavily armed police in tactical gear, with no names, badge numbers, or insignia, is highly problematic. Law enforcement officers and agencies must be accountable to the citizens they serve. The administration is allowing them to operate in anonymity and with impunity, offering tacit encouragement for abuses against lawful protesters.”