The American Civil Liberties Union of the District of Columbia on Thursday announced it was filing a lawsuit arising from events on Monday: “Protesters who were attacked with tear gas and other weapons by federal troops in front of the White House Monday evening as they were demonstrating against police brutality sued President Donald Trump, Attorney General William Barr, and numerous other federal officials today for violating their constitutional rights and engaging in an unlawful conspiracy to violate those rights,” the news release explained. Filed on behalf of Black Lives Matter and specific protesters, the lawsuit was jointly filed with the Washington Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights and Urban Affairs, Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, and the law firm of Arnold & Porter.

The lawsuit is straightforward, alleging that “President Trump, Attorney General Barr, and other administration officials violated the protesters First and Fourth Amendment rights, as well as engaged in a conspiracy to deny those rights. The lawsuit seeks on order barring the officials from repeating the unlawful activities, and damages for the injuries plaintiff’s sustained.” The plaintiffs recite the facts known to millions of Americans:

Without provocation, Defendants directed their agents in the U.S. Secret Service, U.S. Park Police, D.C. National Guard, and U.S. Military Police to fire tear gas, pepper spray capsules, rubber bullets and flash bombs into the crowd to shatter the peaceful gathering, forcing demonstrators to flee the area. Many peaceful demonstrators were injured, some severely, by this unprovoked attack. Defendants had no legitimate basis to assault the peaceable gathering. Their professed purpose — to clear the area to permit the President to walk to a photo opportunity at a nearby church — was a wholly illegal reason for abridging the constitutional rights of Plaintiffs and the others assembled in Lafayette Square. Indeed, the President has consistently demonstrated hostility towards viewpoints different than his own, and in the days and moments leading up to the attack, expressed his intent to violently attack protesters and “dominate” them.

The complaint continues with a recounting of the history of repression of civil rights demonstrations that followed incidents of racial injustice and white suppression (“Tulsa, Scottsboro, Anniston, Birmingham, Selma, Philadelphia, Los Angeles, Ferguson, New York City, Baltimore, Minneapolis, and countless other times in our nation’s bloody history”). "Defendants’ actions to shut down the Lafayette Square demonstration is the manifestation of the very despotism against which the First Amendment was intended to protect,” the complaint states. “This action seeks to uphold, against uncivil, unwarranted, unjust, and blatantly unlawful attack, cherished rights enshrined in the First and Fourth Amendment to the Constitution and foundational to our Democracy: the rights to peaceful assembly, petition for redress of grievances, freedom of speech, freedom of the press, and freedom from unwarranted seizures by the government.”

That lawsuit follows another filed by the ACLU in Minneapolis, focusing on authorities’ decision to target journalists. Other legal actions in Minneapolis will pursue cases on behalf of protesters.

Several aspects of these lawsuits should be underscored.

First, they will allow for discovery, the production of documents and witnesses who can attest to the decision-making process and motives of all involved. This is a critical part of the legal process but also essential in putting together a historically accurate chronicle of facts.

Second, defendants can drag out the proceedings and later attempt to settle, but this is an instance in which full-blown trials, open to the public, would serve an educational purpose for all Americans.

Third, the role of the attorney general and other government lawyers must be fully excavated and disbarment action taken if warranted. As we saw during the Trump impeachment process, the impunity with which government lawyers have acted in this administration has besmirched the reputation of the Justice Department. Rampant misconduct and cooperation with unethical and unconstitutional conduct must end. Stripping the licenses from those who have abused their offices and violated their professional obligations helps set an example for others.

“The first amendment freedoms of the press and of peaceful assembly are anchors of American liberty. If we lose them, we lose everything — which is why these two cases are so important,” Norman Eisen, a former counsel for House impeachment managers, tells me. “The scene in Lafayette Park was more like something out of the fall of Communism than our American democracy. The facts here are so powerful — demonstrably peaceful protesters assailed with tear gas and rubber bullets before curfew — that the D.C. case stands a good chance of success.” He adds, “The Minnesota facts are also compelling because assaults on journalists by police as so deeply repugnant to our system.”

There can be a political reckoning for the administration’s conduct and for its enablers at the ballot box. However, that is not enough. The factual discovery, the public accounting and court orders that flow from litigation are critical to re-establishing guardrails for this administration and for future ones. As Eisen says, “The courts and the law remain important bulwarks against the escalating outrages of the president, his enablers, and rogue law enforcement, and the plaintiffs in these actions are properly invoking those safeguards by filing suit.” It is time now for the courts to play their part in the uprising against a repressive, lawless president.

