And he said of George Floyd, the man whose killing in Minneapolis touched off the nationwide protests against police brutality, “Hopefully George is looking down right now and saying this is a great thing that’s happening for our country. It’s a great day for him, it’s a great day for everybody.”

Yes, you read that right: The president asserted that George Floyd is gazing down from heaven, overjoyed that the economy added some jobs last month. I guess there’s no more need for protests.

If you can recover from that, let’s examine what the jobs report showed. The good news is that the economy has apparently hit bottom and has begun its slow climb out of the hole we plunged into.

The bad news is that the president and Republicans in Congress will take this as proof that the government can stop worrying about the economy and withdraw the help it has given Americans to cushion the shock of this recession.

The topline number from the report is that a total of 2.5 million jobs were added in May, and the unemployment rate declined from 14.7 percent to 13.3 percent.

The numbers appear to demonstrate that as lockdowns have begun to unwind, people who were temporarily laid off are returning to work. So for instance, the leisure and hospitality industry lost 8.2 million jobs in March and April, but gained back 1.2 million in May. Fully 10 percent of the job gains in May (245,000) came from people returning to work in dentist’s offices.

In other sectors, however, job losses continued. Government employment fell by 585,000 jobs in May, almost entirely from state and local governments cutting jobs — following losses of 963,000 jobs in April. Since Republicans in Congress have refused to give states and localities the support they need to keep their budgets from collapsing, those losses are likely to continue, making the recession harder to pull out of.

Overall, there are still over 20 million fewer Americans working now than there were in February. One of the most important things we don’t know is how many of those jobs have permanently disappeared. There are some employers that suspended their operations and are now restarting them, but there are also many businesses that have simply closed their doors for good.

So what happens now? The Post reports on the thinking inside the White House and Congress:

Trump told GOP senators during a closed-door lunch meeting in May that he opposes extending a weekly $600 boost in unemployment insurance for laid-off workers affected by the pandemic that will expire this summer, according to White House officials familiar with his remarks. A Senate Republican aide, who was not authorized to speak publicly, said Trump is not facing much pressure from GOP leaders to propose economic stimulus ideas and said most congressional Republicans are grumbling about the trillions of dollars included in previous aid packages rather than clamoring for more spending. The aide added that new White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, a conservative, has helped Republican leadership keep Trump from being tempted to support another spending deal and hope for the best this summer as businesses reopen.

Here’s the reality: As awful as the economic effects of coronavirus have been, they would have been far, far worse were it not for the federal government’s help to businesses and individuals. That help, furthermore, would have been much less generous had Republicans gotten their way. It was only because Democrats pushed to be far more aggressive in propping up the economy that we got the rescue packages we did.

Now we’re in a position where Republicans in Congress have little or no desire to do anything else, and Trump himself may be convinced that because of his own magnificence the economy is roaring back, so nothing more needs to be done. Enhanced unemployment benefits can expire, state budgets can be left to implode, no more stimulus payments need be forthcoming, and the president will say, as he did on Friday, “Today is probably, if you think of it, the greatest comeback in American history.”

The maddening negotiations, or lack of them, will continue. Democrats will demand that the government not take its foot off the gas just as there is a glimmer of hope. Republicans will refuse. And it will likely take years to get back to the level of employment we were at before the shock hit.

