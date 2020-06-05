The problem is that the level of commitment needed to address a history marked by slavery, segregation and rampant inequality is far greater than what the white community has ever been willing to give.

Above all, the goal must be healing. If healing is to happen, the nation — and particularly its whiter and wealthier communities — must engage with the substance of the frustration being expressed. We must refuse to be distracted by a desire to “get back to normal.”

AD

AD

And there is profound substance. This wave of protests started in response to a handful of incidents: the killings of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and above all, Floyd. These specific situations have combined to touch a nerve, bringing to the surface pervasive frustration with America’s social contract when it comes to race. This is not an issue of the past — it is a deep, persistent and current wound.

The protests are drawing attention to a point that white, middle-class American culture has badly, perhaps willfully, misunderstood. Countries are not machines; they can’t be “fixed.” They are more like bodies and can only be healed. Our body politic has been deeply and pervasively wounded at the point of race; the signs of infection are clear — inequality, mass incarceration, police brutality.

And we are already hearing excuses to defend disengagement from the protests:

AD

AD

“There aren’t any concrete demands; protesters are just talking about abstract ideas."

“These protests are violent.”

“Legitimate protests have been hijacked by outsiders.”

Even if these claims contain some aspects of the truth, the conclusion that the frustration spilling out into the streets can be justifiably ignored does not — and must not — follow.

To the first excuse: While the protesters do in fact have some tangible demands — the charging and convicting of the officers involved in Floyd’s death in particular, and a variety of other police reforms besides — there is a reason that they are focusing on abstract words like “peace” and “justice,” or broad slogans like “Black Lives Matter.” What is being expressed is not a one-time frustration with a single incident or a poorly designed policy, but a deep anguish at a long-term relationship marked by abuse, violence and trauma.

AD

AD

This gets to the second excuse. The protests have been marked by real tragedy. We can reject the violence of the protests, but only if we are also ready to reject the much deeper patterns of violence that have led to this moment. The problem is not the broken windows at downtown banks, but the persistent inequality between white and black communities; it is not tensions at the police line, but the dramatic abuses that have led to mistrust of police.

The third excuse also misses the point. Outside groups may try to sow chaos, but there is no question that there are insiders who are right to be frustrated: They live in communities marked by shocking inequality, where schools are dramatically underfunded; areas in which the historical burdens of American racism weigh heavily day in and day out.

It is to our shame that the public only pays attention when people spill out onto the streets. Instead of rushing to the hospital whenever signs of critical infection have appeared, white, middle-class America has too frequently chosen to describe why it is not the right time, why it’s not currently convenient.

AD

AD

It is frustration at that persistent sidestepping that has led to this moment.

American racial divides predate every person now living — yet we are living now. This is a shared body: These are all our relationships, our communities. The work it will take to achieve actual health is much more significant than we may want to recognize, perhaps outstripping any effort for racial reconciliation in our history apart from the Civil War.

We need tangible measures to show that America really is a single, shared body. This could involve large-scale baby-bond and mortgage-assistance programs and powerful efforts to ensure that property and corporations are owned across racial lines; it should certainly involve reparations.

AD

None of this is punishment for past sins. The goal is health. We are a single body, interconnected. We should be pleased to own this land together.

AD