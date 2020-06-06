AD

When a tough-guy police sergeant threw me against a wall during a fruitless interrogation, I didn’t worry that his aggression would result in my final breath. When I was pulled over for excessive speeding around 2 a.m., I wondered whether I would get a ticket, not whether the traffic stop might result in bullets ripping into my body or a knee on my neck. (In that instance, not only was I not issued a ticket, but I was let go with a smile and an attaboy after the white officer saw that I had replaced my front license plate with a Confederate flag — despite the missing tag being a violation.) My white skin gave me the privilege of not being judged as a mortal threat. Instead, supportive, racist comments by arresting officers were routine.

AD

After five police officers were murdered in Dallas in 2016 and three officers were killed and three others wounded in Baton Rouge days later, Detroit’s police chief likened an attack on police officers to “an attack on America.”

University of Southern California criminal justice and law professor Jody David Armour recently reframed the assertion best: "By the same token, an unjustified attack by a police officer on a black person is an attack by America on that individual.”

AD

That’s heavy.

I walked away from the American white-power movement in 1996, still a young man of 23, having already spent a third of my life as a white supremacist. Around that time, movement leaders began encouraging followers to dispense with what identified them publicly — Klan hoods, shaved heads, swastika tattoos — to blend into the mainstream. This is a rebranding tactic I call “boots to suits.” Many racists also went from boots to blues and became police officers.

AD

The push into law enforcement by extremists was substantial enough that people like me raised our voices about it. The FBI spoke up about it in 2006. Still, this influx of extremists isn’t solely what led to the current problem of racism within our criminal justice system and police forces. Racism among law enforcement has always existed, just as it has in every other American institution. The problem is structural and part of our nation’s fabric.

AD

These days, I work to disengage extremists by helping them humanize those they think they hate. It’s not easy, but I know from experience that it is much harder for any human to sit across from another human and have a conversation about their families, whom they love and what is important to them without making a connection. This approach could be applied to law enforcement. What do the officers sworn to protect and serve communities really know about those communities? How much time do they spend listening, getting to know the people whose lives they affect? What if they were trained as “community relations officers” instead of urban soldiers? Imagine if police officers were incentivized to meet 10 new people in their community every week, or if they actually lived in the communities they patrolled? How would that change the relationship between police officers and the people they are hired to serve and protect? How could that change America?

Americans, especially those of color, are tired of political lip service without action. We are fed up with pleas for thoughts and prayers while killing machines and lethal weapons continue to inflict damage to our citizens on our city streets. When a black American is attacked, all of us are attacked and so is everything America is supposed to stand for — equality and justice. No American should allow that abuse of power to continue for one more day.

AD

Most Americans don’t want to go back to “normal,” because that old normal marginalizes and kills our most vulnerable Americans.

AD