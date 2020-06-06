We have been following the shelter-in-place orders for nearly three months, only venturing out to shop for groceries or take a walk on the emptiest streets we could find. As the protests against police violence and the killing of black citizens started to grip the city, we, like many others, followed them on TV from our home.

Several factors, though, moved us to break the quarantine, even understanding all the risks.

Anyone who has lived through a contentious moment in a nondemocratic society — where regular people’s rage over the inequities they endure emboldens them to stand up to great power — knows protest spaces are not safe. But what we experienced near the White House was a very clear reminder of what’s at stake, and it felt different than the demonstrations we have covered in other parts of the world.

My wife and I met during another era of protests, the ones that followed Iran’s contested 2009 presidential election in which Mahmoud Ahmadinejad was handed a second presidential term despite what many still contend was widespread electoral fraud. Millions of Iranians joined the nationwide protests, and thousands were arrested and imprisoned. Dozens of protesters were killed in the Green Movement, which started as a call to respect elections results and ultimately transformed into the most widespread and persistent anti-regime demonstrations the Islamic Republic had faced since its founding in 1979.

Our lives together have taken many twists and, turns since but one lesson we’ve learned, which seems to get reinforced every day, is that politics are unavoidable. And for that reason, the only real option is to engage.

As we walked down Washington’s 16th Street NW, we crossed paths by chance with an old friend from Tehran whom I hadn’t seen since those Green Movement days. She was pushing a stroller with her sleeping infant girl, whom she had taken down to the protests. I was reassured to see her with her child — as long as our civil liberties remain intact, there should be no concern over bringing children to a protest. In many places, though, doing so would be ill-advised.

Yet I now wonder if we’re reaching that precarious point.

On Tuesday, President Trump pulled a page from the playbook of Ahmadinejad and others in the international fraternity of strongmen thuggery when he referred to protesters in New York as “Lowlife & Scum”; he had previously accused protesters of committing “crime[s] against God.” But what we saw in Washington, blocks from where the president was rage-tweeting, was normal people of all ages and races demanding justice, aghast at the unwarranted display of military and police intimidation in the U.S. capital.

A lot of immigrants and exiles were also among those protesting — people driven from their homelands exhilarated by the notion that in the United States you can protest and still reasonably expect to go home safely.

As we walked among protesters in the heat of the summer, I noticed the people handing free water bottles, homemade sandwiches and other forms of sustenance. There were also people handing out masks and floating through the crowd offering hand sanitizer. These gestures fortified my belief in the civic nature of the United States, but that belief is being tested by the Trump presidency and its enablers on a seemingly daily basis.

“This is what ‘Make America great again’ looks like,” a white man on a bicycle shouted into a crowd of protesters blocked by a wall of heavily armed troops, brought from all corners of the country, in some instances apparently without the knowledge of the D.C. government. He continued addressing the crowd by saying he feared for the life of his fiance, a black man, every time he left their home.

The White House — the so-called People’s House — is, on the other hand, almost disappearing from public view behind fences erected to keep away protesters. Like in many countries, where leaders live in fortified palaces or military bases, our chances of ever again being able to get up close to the White House — long a vivid symbol of our proximity to those who govern this land — may be gone forever. The farther we are pushed from the front door, the further we are from the decision-making process.

Then another thought crossed my mind from my days as a foreign correspondent: At this juncture, can we be sure that Trump will respect the election results if he loses in November? Lack of trust in the electoral process was a constant theme in my years of Iran coverage, but now we must consider that yet another destabilizing factor here in the United States.

These nationwide protests are being led by our black fellow citizens, who have long suffered under systemic racism, but this struggle for a fair society benefits everyone and should matter to us all. The peaceful protests I witnessed with my wife strike at the heart of our very notions of equality and justice. We can’t disengage from the history of slavery in this country and its ugly legacy; if you call yourself an American, you own a piece of that trauma.

