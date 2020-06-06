The fad faded during the 2000s but now seeks to be revived by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, a politician whose partisan appeal has always been rooted in nostalgia.

“We’re Canadian, and we’re here to help,” he informed the United Nations General Assembly in 2016, not long after taking office. It was a speech effusive in self-praise for the ways Canada was “re-engaging in global affairs” after an implied dark decade of Conservative isolation.

Trudeau now wants that same body’s support in securing what’s become the crown jewel of his revanchist foreign policy: a two-year term on the U.N. Security Council.

The symbolism would be rich. Canada last sat on the council during its 1999-2000 term, amid the epoch of the previous Liberal government. The country’s last attempt to rejoin, by contrast, happened in 2010 under Conservative rule. The failure was widely jeered by leading Liberals as proof the Tories were unworthy stewards of Canada’s global purpose.

The Trudeau administration’s quest to achieve its prize often has the pushy feel of an Olympic bid, or a Hollywood studio desperate to secure a Best Picture Oscar. There’s a glitzy government website, a social media blitz and goodies for foreign dignitaries, including “everything from key chains to wild Sockeye smoked salmon.” At last count, the government was reported as having spent around 2 million Canadian dollars managing the campaign. The ballot is reported to begin sometime this month.

The Security Council’s 10 temporary seats are one of the few genuinely democratic positions in the United Nations, being directly elected by the collective U.N. General Assembly. A successful candidate must secure the endorsement of two-thirds of the United Nations’ 193 member states. Trudeau has accordingly engaged in constant globetrotting and check-signing as he seeks to assemble his coalition.

Rhetorically, the prime minister’s pitch remains boastful, evoking 90s-era Canadian cliches that the post-war world order was basically Canada’s idea: “We created a range of multilateral, and multinational institutions like the IMF, like the World Bank … that helped the world over the following decades develop tremendous prosperity and opportunity for people right around the world,” as he put it at a recent news conference. Though such speeches have been tweaked to work in references to covid-19, overall the tone has changed little since Trudeau’s opening bid in 2016, which praised all the “extraordinary things” Canada has given the planet, “from John Humphrey’s work on the U.N. Declaration on Human Rights to Lester B. Pearson’s pivotal role in the development of peacekeeping.”

Materially, meanwhile, Ottawa has been doling out piles of fresh foreign aid, particularly to vote-rich continents Africa and South America. The price tag is in the hundreds of millions, though the ambiguous context in which such deals are struck — Trudeau can always claim they were his intent all along — means the exact cost is unknowable. The opportunity cost, however, seems clear enough. A Canadian foreign policy that has spent the past four years chasing this MacGuffin is one that’s had little time to exert principled leadership on other issues — the worrying rise of China, say.

Yet despite Ottawa’s cockiness that its single-mindedness will pay off— the federal government has already hired a transition team — many observers consider the bid a long shot.

One problem is that many of Canada’s patriotic myths about its internationalist leadership chops are just that. It has been noted that Ireland and Norway, the countries running against Canada for the council’s “Western” seat, are actually empirically better at the two things Liberal lore has long insisted Canada leads the world at — foreign aid and international peacekeeping, respectively.

Likewise, in an unequal world, Canadians often overlook the ease in which their wealthy, comfortable country can be ungenerously stereotyped as just another member of the uncaring, imperialist global north.

This month the Trudeau government was denounced in a blistering open letter signed by a number of left-wing activists and self-proclaimed champions of the developing world who are vowing to distribute to the U.N. General Assembly. In it, Ottawa is condemned for (among other things) being a member of NATO and endorsing anti-government forces in Venezuela — positions the prime minister refuses to apologize for, because he considers them extensions of the same Canadian virtues he so constantly celebrates.

Therein lies the paradox of the entire project. Joining the Security Council is a crusade of patriotic self-importance, yet it will only be successful to the degree Trudeau is able to conceal or subordinate the ways Canada is, in fact, a uniquely principled country.

National exceptionalism cannot be built from timid conformity. Four years of distracted foreign policy is the price Canada is paying to teach its vain prime minister this obvious lesson.

