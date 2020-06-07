The Rev. Mariann Budde, the Episcopal bishop of Washington, kicked things off with a denunciation of Trump’s use of violence against protesters and misappropriation of St. John’s Episcopal Church and the Bible for a cheap political stunt. During an interview on PBS Newshour, she explained her reaction. “I felt it was urgent to remove that association as quickly as possible and to state our position in faithfulness to the Gospel as we understand it,” Budde said. She clarified that while Trump was always welcome to come to pray, “But that’s not what he did. That’s not what he did. . . . He is always welcome to be part of the worshiping body, but not to use the mantle of the church to his political — to communicate a political message.” Well, that was a refreshing reminder.

Budde’s denunciation of Trump’s conduct and use of violence was followed by Wilton Gregory, the Catholic archbishop of Washington: “I find it baffling and reprehensible that any Catholic facility would allow itself to be so egregiously misused and manipulated in a fashion that violates our religious principles, which call us to defend the rights of all people, even those with whom we might disagree.” Soon leaders of all faiths chimed in.

AD

AD

One interfaith group after another denounced the president. Rabbi Jack Moline, president of Interfaith Alliance, said in a statement that standing in front of a church with a Bible “right after using military force to clear peaceful protesters out of the area — is one of the most flagrant misuses of religion I have ever seen. This only underscores the president’s complete lack of compassion for Black Americans and the lethal consequences of racism.” Even some evangelical leaders split with Trump to criticize his actions.

People of actual faith underscored us that a photo op enabled by unjustified violence is nothing short of blasphemous. Faith requires that we treat our fellow men and women with empathy, kindness, respect and generosity. Faith instructs us to eschew prejudice, misuse of power and “domination” of the weak and the poor. We saw genuine expressions of faith in an outpouring of interdenominational unity and love.

When authentic religious voices spoke up, they made a powerful distinction between faith leaders and Trump’s evangelical lackeys. The latter have made fools of themselves in venerating the most un-Christian president we have ever had, one who embodies none of the values of the great faith movements. The Jerry Falwell Jr.'s are cultural and partisan warriors who provide cover for the racism, cruelty, narcissism, materialism and dishonesty that define Trump’s character. These figures are not beacons of religious values.

AD

AD

To all the faith leaders who spoke out this past week, who summoned us to love our fellow man and who reminded Americans that a president who uses violence to conduct a photo op at a church debases both the presidency and religion, we can say, well done.