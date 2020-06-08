This is a predictable attack line from Trump. But there may be one aspect of it that he hasn’t entirely thought through. Its message is completely undercut by another attack that Trump has been lobbing at Biden of late.

I’m talking about this one:

....the possible exception of another Republican President, the late, great, Abraham Lincoln...and it’s not even close. The Democrats know this, and so does the Fake News, but they refuse to write or say it because they are inherently corrupt! See “pinned” above. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2020

As you’ll note, Trump is trying to depress black support for Biden by citing his support for the 1994 crime bill. Yet Trump also wants to paint Biden as soft on crime, by seizing on the “defund police movement” and telling the lie that it represents Biden’s position.

But by doing the former -- that is, reminding voters of Biden’s support for the 1994 bill, which the former Senator from Delaware wrote -- Trump is undermining the latter.

Obviously consistency is not something Trump strives for or cares much about. But the sheer absurdity of this juxtaposition does highlight the degree to which Trump is thrashing around as he seeks some argument, any argument, that can reverse his ongoing slide.

It should be noted that “defund the police” doesn’t actually mean isn’t what Trump is suggesting. As Georgetown Law School professor Christy Lopez helpfully explains, the phrase applies to a loose grab bag of goals that are less radical than they sound.

The movement is oriented towards reducing our overreliance on law enforcement for tasks that don’t necessarily require trained professionals of that type, to minimize mishaps and violent encounters. It doesn’t constitute abolishing police or zeroing out funding. It seeks to shift resources and reimagine societal visions of public safety.

But what Trump means by it is completely undercut by the claims he’s making to depress black support for Biden.

The legacy of the 1994 crime bill is itself a vulnerability for Biden in some respects. It imposed more draconian sentences at the federal level and provided funding to states to build a lot more prisons. Coming in a high crime era when Democrats wanted to insulate themselves from “soft on crime” charges, it oriented the country towards a much more draconian enforcement posture.

The impact of the law on mass incarceration is hotly debated, because much sentencing occurs at the state level. And it also contained features such as gun controls and beefed up statutes to protect women from violence. Still, Biden has rightly had to defend himself from criticism from the left over this legacy.

Trump appears to assume the voters he alienated will reflexively see his unhinged threats of military action (which his own generals oppose), his constant efforts to incite racial hatred, and his frantic tweets of “LAW & ORDER!” as “strength,” or as something that would facilitate more such civil “order.”

But why would they? Polls show that large majorities agree with the basic underlying claims of protesters about systemic racism and police brutality as intertwined societal problems, and see Trump as a destructive force that’s increasing tensions.

So it’s more likely the voters Trump needs to win back will see Biden’s overall record and posture as the mainstream, reasonable, balanced one, and see Trump as part of the problem, as a cause and instigator of all these searing tensions -- indeed, as an enthusiastic instigator of them.

Biden’s statement seeks just that type of mainstream balance. It disavows the (caricature of) “defund the police” while expressing support for reforms that might reduce systemic racism and violence in policing, such as expanded funding for body-worn cameras and for community policing, the latter also functioning as an incentive to diversify departments.

To be clear, Biden could do more to explain his support for the 1994 bill, say what he regrets about it, and explain what he’s learned from it in a way that could show he fully grasps how much the world has changed on these issues, especially in recent weeks.

But it’s hard to see how Trump can continue to point to this legacy without undercutting his favorite new attack line.

Indeed, Trump may not realize this, but he may be helping Biden occupy the middle of this debate while marginalizing his own stance as even more extreme.

Let’s be blunt. Trump wants to scare white swing voters with race-baiting attacks on Biden over “DEFUND THE POLICE.” But he also wants to get black voters to sit out the election by highlighting Biden’s crime bill legacy.

Yet each of those two strategic imperatives rests on acts of ugly and ridiculous demagoguery that are in conflict with one another.