CNN HOST JAKE TAPPER: And former defense secretary General [Jim] Mattis said — quote — “Donald Trump is the first president in my lifetime who does not try to unite the American people, does not even pretend to try. Instead, he tries to divide us.”

It sounds like you agree with that.

POWELL: You have to agree with it.

I mean, look at what he has done to divide us. Forget immigrants, let’s put up a fence in Mexico. Forget this; let’s do this. He is insulting us throughout the world. He is being offensive to our allies. He’s not taking into account what our foreign policy is and how it is being affected by his actions. . . .

And the one word I have to use with respect to what he's been doing for the last several years is a word I would never have used before, I never would have used with any of the four presidents I have worked for: He lies. He lies about things. And he gets away with it, because people will not hold him accountable.

And so, while we're watching him, we need to watch our Congress.

I watched the senators heading into the chamber the other day after all this broke, with the reporters saying, what do you have to say, what do you to say?

They had nothing to say. They would not react. . . .

TAPPER: Why is it so important to you that President Trump not be reelected?

POWELL: Because I think he has been not an effective president.

He lies all the time. He began lying the day of inauguration, when we got into an argument about the size of the crowd that was there. People are writing books about his favorite thing of lying. . . .

So, what we have to do now is reach out to the whole people. Watch these demonstrations, watch these protests and, rather than curse them, embrace them to see what it is we have to do to get out of the situation that we find ourselves in now.

We’re America. We’re Americans. We can do this. We have the ability to do it, and we ought to do it. Make America not just great, but strong and great for all Americans, not just a couple.