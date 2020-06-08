The rollout of the new legislation followed a dramatic display in which House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) and members of the Congressional Black Caucus knelt silently for eight minutes and 46 seconds, the length of time Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into the neck of George Floyd.

At a news conference that followed, leader of the Congressional Black Caucus, Rep. Karen Bass (D-Calif.), recognized the “rainbow movement” and called for a “new vision of policing in America.” She stated simply, “A profession where you have the power to kill should be a profession that requires highly trained officers who are accountable to the public.” In response to questions, she noted that she was optimistic about success because of the multiracial nature of demonstrations. She warned that our ability to stand up for human rights around the world would depend on what we do now.

Pelosi took the microphone next, paying tribute to the “martyrdom” of George Floyd and reading out a long list of African Americans killed by police. She vowed to undertake “transformative” change, as did Schumer, who insisted Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) put a bill on the floor of the Senate.

The measures include reducing the requirement necessary to hold police officers accountable (lowering the standard needed to pierce the shield of qualified immunity for police officers from “willfulness” to “recklessness”); limiting transfer of military weaponry to police; increasing transparency by creating a national register of police misconduct; banning chokeholds; designing a national standard for use of force; requiring independent investigation of police abuse; ending racial profiling; and granting subpoena power to the civil rights division of the Justice Department for “pattern and practice” investigations.

“We’re here because black Americans want to stop being killed," Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.) said bluntly. She pointedly recalled that “just last week, in the year of our Lord 2020, we couldn’t get an anti-lynching bill passed in the United States Senate," a reference to the inexplicable refusal by Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) to allow a bill to pass by unanimous consent. She noted that some changes must be carried out at the state and local level but that Congress must act in its domain at the federal level.

The lawmakers underscored several points. First, criminal justice and policing are only small parts of the historic problem of systemic, structural racism that will take a slew of other measures to confront. They made clear this is only the beginning of a national response to racism. Second, they emphasized that this effort is possible because of the mass demonstrations on the streets. Democrats are listening and following, but the message to those refusing to change is that they do so at their electoral peril. Third, the utter clueless and absence of Republican leadership could not be more striking. They were nowhere to be found while President Trump was left tweeting insults at Democrats and mocking Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) for joining Black Lives Matter protesters. Republicans are at grave risk of being trampled by popular opinion that has been awakened and energized.

