This year, I spoke on behalf of victims on the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court, where I shared Jael’s story. Most of us were recalled to service within days of the attack — despite physical and psychological injuries that plague many of us to this day. Jael suffered for years before finally succumbing to her injuries. But she died believing the United States would find a way to secure justice for victims.

Tragically, her faith in our country is at risk of being betrayed by a deal between Sudan and the U.S. State Department that would use nationality to determine the value of an embassy victim’s life and injury — a scheme based on the assumption that Jael’s life and sacrifice for America are worth less, and her family’s suffering is worth nothing, because of where she was born.

On May 18, the Supreme Court unanimously ruled that Sudan, which had knowingly provided al-Qaeda with material support, must compensate all embassy employees and their surviving families based on the severity of their injuries, regardless of their nationality at the time of the attack. The judgment represented a remarkable triumph for those of us who have spent the years since the attack in a long quest for justice.

A week later, however, Sudan and the State Department announced their intent to replace our U.S. court judgments with a new compensation plan that sets the value of the lives of non-American embassy employees who died in the attack at 8 percent of that of the Americans. Among those of us who were injured but survived the attack, American-born victims get up to 25 times more of their judgment than African-born victims. Finally, half of the victims with final judgments from the Supreme Court would get nothing at all under this plan because it requires Sudan to pay surviving family members only if they were American citizens on the day of the attack — a clear violation of U.S. laws giving foreign national U.S. employees equal rights to seek justice from state sponsors of terrorism.

Because I became an American citizen after the attack, I am not considered an American under this plan. In effect, because I am an African American, this deal says Sudan’s obligation to me is only a fraction of what it owes my native-born American colleagues. Surviving children who became American citizens after the attack are treated completely differently from children born in America.

The deal also allows Sudan to shirk responsibility for its role in these attacks. Even though the Supreme Court upheld earlier court rulings that Sudan had provided Osama bin Laden and al-Qaeda operatives with diplomatic passports and facilitated weapons and money transfers to the terrorist cells that bombed American embassies, Sudan put out a statement claiming that it was “not involved in any wrongdoing.” Sudan’s continued denials of responsibility merely prolong the suffering of the victims and their relatives.

All this explains why 520 embassy bombing victims — native-born citizens, naturalized citizens and foreign nationals alike — have sent a letter to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo condemning this proposed deal.

The State Department plan has the especially regrettable effect of seeking to divide victims. Last week, the Post published an op-ed by Edith Bartley, the relative of two Americans killed in the Nairobi attack. She expressed her support for the State Department plan and implied she spoke for all American victims and families. Since Sudan and the Trump administration are lobbying Congress to pass legislation necessary to enact their plan, it is important to address two points in Bartley’s op-ed.

This unconstitutional deal breaks with all precedent, including the 2008 Libyan settlement agreement. In that deal, Libya was removed from the State Sponsors of Terrorism list only after providing equal compensation to both U.S. citizen and foreign national victims of its past terrorist activity.

Bartley does not speak for the majority of embassy victims (as our letter to Pompeo demonstrates). She was not even a party to the case before the Supreme Court. But she is one of us, and she has sacrificed and suffered and deserves justice just like the rest of us. Victims should not be forced to take sides against each other.

We have offered concrete plans and believe multiple solutions are possible that are both just for victims and realistic for the people of Sudan. But if we are to find one, Sudan’s government must give up on its current path of denial and discrimination and work with its victims rather than seeking to dictate terms to them.

