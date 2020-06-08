Things that, to others, are impossible to see are readily apparent to him. He is gimlet-eyed enough to spot projectiles that three CBS correspondents on the scene missed; he has information about the components of pepper spray that even its manufacturers lack.

“Pepper spray is not a chemical irritant,” he told CBS News. “It’s not chemical.” Fascinating! The one non-chemical substance on the entire planet, and they waste it by spraying it in the direction of protesters when they ought to be studying it in a lab and marveling at it! Not an irritant (the protesters must have made the deliberate choice to be irritated by it); but also, not chemical! Literally incredible! A compound like none other on earth! The crowd ought not be upset at this being distributed to them so freely; they ought to be honored!

But why did police waste this unobtainium on a crowd, invisible projectiles or no? Simple: Barr gave them the go-ahead. Is this the same as the order to go ahead? No. “My attitude,” he explained to the Associated Press, "was get it done, but I didn’t say, ‘Go do it.’ ” You must be forgiven if the nuance escapes you.

Given that he gave no order to fire any chemical irritants into any peaceful crowd, the crowd’s response seems vastly disproportionate. To flee and cough and vomit when, of course, no order had been given to disperse them and no chemical irritants had been deployed against them, feels a little excessive. Once again, Barr is cruelly put-upon.

Had he only been invented sooner, we would know who the real villains were in history: Alexander Hamilton, with his grotesque overreaction to a little non-chemical irritant released at him one morning in Weehawken, N.J. by Aaron Burr. All those people in London carrying on as though there were something irritating coming from the sky during the Blitz. Crispus Attucks, taking it upon himself to die when some British regulars simply dispersed a few non-chemical non-irritants into a crowd of Boston protesters. Julius Caesar, when all his friends greeted him with a little non-chemical irritation on the way to the Senate, pointing at the people who had the attitude ‘get it done,’ as though they were responsible!

As usual, the responsibility is misplaced. If only they wouldn’t escalate things by propelling their faces and eyes so rapidly at that non-irritating substance, no one would have any problems.

But that is always the way. Barr is perfectly rational and in control; it is everyone else who is overreaching and overreacting. As he helpfully explained to the Federalist Society in November, “The fact of the matter is that, in waging a scorched earth, no-holds-barred war of ‘resistance’ against this administration, it is the left that is engaged in the systematic shredding of norms and the undermining of the rule of law.” Fascinating! Thank heavens he is here to explain these things to us. Otherwise, I would have no idea who was really responsible.

It may be, as he seems to believe, that he is the last man standing between the country and utter, chaotic disregard for the law; I wonder, though, if he is facing the right direction.

