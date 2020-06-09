Childhood illusions die hard, but my naive view has not survived all of the videos showing minorities who have not survived their encounters with the police. Eric Garner, Laquan McDonald, Tamir Rice, Freddie Gray, Walter Scott, Breonna Taylor, Samuel DuBose, Philando Castile and countless other African Americans were victims of the police in a way that those of us armored by our white privilege seldom are.

AD

AD

“Facts are stubborn things,” John Adams said, and these facts have fundamentally altered public perceptions of the police. In 2014, only 43 percent of those surveyed described high-profile police killings as indicative of broader problems with policing. Now, according to a new Washington Post-Schar School poll, 69 percent think so. When former president George W. Bush denounces “systemic racism” and Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) marches for Black Lives Matter, you know something fundamental has changed. The tectonic plates of public opinion have shifted, leaving President Trump stranded on a shrinking “law and order” island.

President Trump’s crude attempt to rerun the George Wallace and Richard Nixon rhetoric from 1968 has failed amid the changed realities of 2020. (Sixty-one percent of respondents in the Post poll say they disapprove of his handling of protests.) But it’s the only play that Trump has left, so he keeps running it. “Get tough police!” he demands in an invitation to police brutality.

On Tuesday morning, his paranoia reached the level of self-parody when he wrote that the 75-year-old Buffalo protester shoved by police so hard that he was hospitalized “could be an ANTIFA provocateur.” His source for this crazy charge was an OAN correspondent who apparently moonlights for a Russian propaganda outlet. How long before Trump echoes Turkish charges that Kurdish terrorists are behind the protests?

AD

AD

Trump is joined in his last-ditch defense of abusive cops by Fox News, whose business model depends on whipping up white fear. Tucker Carlson told viewers on Monday that the protests are “definitely not about black lives,” adding, “Remember that when they come for you, and at this rate, they will.” It’s not clear who Carlson is talking about, but it’s obvious that “they” are not white.

In typical defiance of logic, Trump accuses Democratic nominee Joe Biden both of being too tough on crime by sponsoring the 1994 Crime Bill and of being too weak on crime by wanting to defund the police. In fact, Biden and other Democratic leaders have smartly rejected leftist calls to “defund the police.” Instead, they have embraced a police reform agenda that would, among other things, ban chokeholds, establish a national registry of police misconduct and make it easier to sue police officers for misconduct. Such incremental reforms have much more support than defunding the police — which is backed by just 16 percent of the public in one recent poll.

“Mend it, don’t end it” isn’t as sexy as academic fantasies about abolishing the police (if only we could abolish crime, too!), but there is evidence that reform works. While the number of people killed by police nationwide has remained virtually unchanged since the protests in Ferguson, Mo., in 2014, the website FiveThirtyEight.com notes that “the numbers have dropped significantly in America’s largest cities, likely due to reforms to use-of-force policies implemented in the wake of high-profile deaths. … Police departments in America’s 30 largest cities killed 30 percent fewer people in 2019 than in 2013.” The problem is that killings by police in suburban and rural areas — Trump country — have increased. The challenge is to launch reforms of those police forces while continuing to transform big-city departments.

AD

AD

The task can seem hopeless given all the misconduct we’ve seen in recent days, but there are a few rays of light. I’ve been inspired by videos of officers across the country taking a knee in solidarity with demonstrators. It’s not nearly enough, but it’s a start.

Read more: