* Dalton Bennett, Sarah Cahlan, Aaron C. Davis and Joyce Lee offer a terrific minute-by-minute video analysis of how protesters were forcibly cleared away from the White House so President Trump could hold up a bible for the cameras.
* Astead Herndon has some excellent reporting on Georgia’s evolution toward a blue political future, one that could arrive this year.
* Ryan Goodman and Steve Vladeck have a good explainer on how Trump could deploy the military to quell “unrest” on election day — and it would be Attorney General Barr who would run the operation.
* April Ryan reports that Stephen Miller is writing a speech about race for Trump to deliver, so that should be...interesting.
* Simone Weichselbaum and Nicole Lewis report that in the past, cuts to police budgets have often come with consequences no one wanted.
* Joan Walsh explains why liberals shouldn’t fear the radicalism of the “defund the police” message.
* James Hohmann reports on the need for demilitarizing the nation’s police forces.
* Jason Sattler says that if Trump is defeated, the Never Trumpers should get a hearty thanks — but nothing more.
* Brink Lindsey analyzes the ways the pandemic has revealed both the emptiness of libertarian perspectives on government and government’s own shortcomings.
* And Darryl Fears reports that the Trump administration is moving to make it easier for hunters to kill bear cubs and wolf pups.