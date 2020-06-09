* Darlene Superville, Aamer Madhani, and Jonathan Lemire report on a gaping hole in President Trump’s rhetoric:

In his comments since George Floyd died, President Donald Trump has shared lots of opinions about the need for “law and order,” about fighting crime and the dangerous ideas of the “liberal left.” When it comes to addressing racism, not so much.
Trump has remained largely silent on that, except to argue that a strong economy is the best antidote. He insists he’s “done more for the black community than any president since Abraham Lincoln.”
But the lack of substantive discussion of racism by the White House has opened the president to criticism that he has failed to show leadership during the unrest following Floyd’s death and has inflamed the situation with his “law and order” mantra and tweets about looting and shooting, vicious dogs and ominous weapons.

He can’t even bring himself to say something perfunctory about it.

A bipartisan group of Mississippi lawmakers, with the blessing of Speaker of the House Philip Gunn, began whipping votes and drafting a resolution on Monday to change the state flag, which was adopted in 1894 and is the last in the nation containing the Confederate battle emblem.
The conversation behind closed doors this week marks one of the first earnest legislative discussions about changing the state flag since the 2001 referendum in which Mississippians voted nearly 2-to-1 to keep the current flag. It also comes as tens of thousands of black Mississippians and their multi-racial allies march the streets to protest racial inequalities in government.

It’s 2020 and there’s still a state flag honoring a rebellion against the United States in support of slavery, so yeah, maybe they should get around to fixing that.

* Dalton Bennett, Sarah Cahlan, Aaron C. Davis and Joyce Lee offer a terrific minute-by-minute video analysis of how protesters were forcibly cleared away from the White House so President Trump could hold up a bible for the cameras.