But Powell is not entitled to his own definition of the Constitution. The document is public, as are the Supreme Court’s rulings on what it commands and what it does not. Powell lurched into absurdity on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday, alleging that “the president has drifted away from” the Constitution.

Host Jake Tapper ought to have asked Powell how, exactly, President Trump has “drifted away” from the Constitution. It is a serious charge. If Powell had been even slightly pressed, either evasion or silence almost certainly would have followed.

The Constitution contains no secret provisions on presidential Twitter use, no gnostic directions about what a commander in chief ought not to say. Exactly what was Powell referring to?

In truth, the Democrats have embraced a number of anti-constitutional positions. Many among them want to abolish the electoral college, one of the two load-bearing walls on which the Constitution is built. The other — equal representation in the Senate of every state — is regularly assailed by the left, which dominates the Democratic Party.

Unconstitutional measures are regularly advanced by Democrats at both state and national levels, such as support for the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact, a scheme to frustrate the constitutionally mandated electoral college. Even though the Equal Rights Amendment ratification deadline expired in 1982 — almost four decades ago! — scholars and activists on the left defiantly argue that the ERA can still be ratified.

Many of the candidates for the Democratic presidential nomination favored the radical proposition that the makeup the Supreme Court be expanded from nine to some number that would guarantee court approval for radical laws. There is nothing explicitly unconstitutional about such a maneuver, but its unacceptable, extra-constitutional nature is underscored by the failure of President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s court-packing attempt in 1937 even though he enjoyed supermajority support in both houses of Congress.

Trump has “drifted” from the Constitution? No, Gen. Powell, it is the Democrats who seem increasingly happy to leave it behind.

The president, faced with anti-federalist demands that he seize unilateral command of the pandemic response, patiently defended the power that lies with state governors, as the Framers envisioned. When widespread violence, spawned by protests over what seems to me to be the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis while in police custody, threatened to overmatch police departments, Trump raised the possibility of invoking the Insurrection Act and sending the military to end the destruction. But he did not — instead urging governors to call out their National Guard troops and restore order.

Trump’s description of some of the governors as “weak” in a recent conference call, his blunt and uncompromising rhetoric in public remarks and his walk to St. John’s Church near the White House have offended the sensibilities of Democrats and their media allies, but not the Constitution.

Only the willfully obtuse would fail to see that the Constitution is the central issue in the November election. In appointing two Supreme Court justices and 51 federal circuit court judges (so far), the president has drawn heavily from the “originalist” camp of those who stand by the Constitution as amended and historically interpreted. In this effort to buttress a Constitution-honoring judiciary, he has been ably aided by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.). These Trump appointees are not legislators-from-the-bench who regard the Constitution as a “living” document, a.k.a. Play-Doh, that can be molded however a judge pleases.

Trump has not “drifted” from the Constitution. Beltway elites have. That’s why they remained silent (unless they were cheering) when the FBI launched a blatantly unconstitutional attack on the 2016 presidential election. If Colin Powell, or any of the other former generals criticizing Trump lately, has condemned the actions of former FBI director James B. Comey, his deputy, Andrew McCabe, or others, I missed it.

The generals’ outrage is awfully selective, and it definitely is not directed at the astonishing, anti-democratic efforts of a gang that didn’t like the results of the 2016 election. The silence is particularly notable because they didn’t even object to an FBI plot that ran over the career and reputation of a brother-in-arms, retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn. But they enjoy the freedom to publicly and selectively criticize, thanks to the First Amendment.

Powell made an incendiary and obviously erroneous charge on Sunday. That it passed unchallenged by the elite media says nothing about Trump’s fidelity to the Constitution but speaks volumes about elites’ ignorance of or disdain for the fundamental law of the United States.

