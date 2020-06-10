The second is that, after having claimed civil unrest sweeping the land constitutes “domestic terror,” while rage-tweeting about “LAW & ORDER!” and threatening to send in troops, public opinion is solidly behind the protests, while approval of his response has sunk into the 30s.

Is there anything that might magically solve both these problems in one stroke?

Why, yes! Blaming large gatherings at protests for any spikes in the coronavirus in coming weeks just might fit the bill perfectly!

Fox News’s Laura Ingraham just left little doubt about the coming campaign along these lines:

Notice the “reporting” on COVID, which disappeared to give Antifa & BLM “their space,” is back now that President Trump is planning on rallies again? — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) June 10, 2020

Ingraham is claiming media members fret about coronavirus spread to discourage Trump’s rallies but didn’t do so toward protests directed at systemically racist police violence.

The idea that the media didn’t discuss protests exacerbating virus risk is nonsense. But it’s a small step from here to claiming the protests are a leading cause of future spikes and that the media is suppressing this link, as Ingraham’s hint at a nefarious blackout of discussion of it suggests.

How long until Trump, who often takes cues from the worst gutter sources, picks up this line of argument himself?

So let’s plant a flag on this argument, both because it may soon become a thing, and because it points back to various current issues and widespread claims worth engaging.

Some Democrats tell me they’re preparing for this line to become more widespread in right-wing media and even from Trump himself.

“There is little doubt Trump will try to blame a resurgence of the virus on the protests,” Democratic strategist Simon Rosenberg told me, adding that Democrats should be ready: “No one should be surprised when it comes.”

Coronavirus is still here

There already appear to be new coronavirus spikes. The Post reports that more than a dozen states have recorded their highest-ever averages of new coronavirus cases in recent days and that in many, hospitalizations have been rising.

Some experts believe current trends suggest a high possibility of worse to come:

Once again, pointing out that most of the USA is NOT improving. If we can not crush this over the warm months, we have a VERY high risk of a problem in the fall. I'm old enough to remember when we were the UNITED States of America. pic.twitter.com/t0CovIrfAd — (((Howard Forman))) (@thehowie) June 10, 2020

Blaming the protests for any future resurgences could deflect blame from the president and right-wing media figures who scoffed at fears that recklessly reopening the economy quickly could lead to future spikes.

It would also seek to cast a vague pall over the protests themselves, depicting them as more sinister and dangerous than advertised (which Trump has tried to accomplish in many other ways), while pushing the ugly idea that the coronavirus is a threat that originated in other places.

Remember that Trump actually did push this line himself: He mulled quarantining parts of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, because, as the Associated Press reports, he thought “walling off a virus hot zone comprised of three Democratic states” would send a “signal to supporters elsewhere.”

To be clear, there have been legitimate reasons to raise doubts, from a public health perspective, about the advisability of the protests. But the thing to understand here is that this presented a very real and difficult moral and political dilemma for many people.

As a good report from Vox’s Brian Resnick demonstrated, many protesters wrestled with the public health risk, ultimately concluding it was outweighed by the fact that a societal window really appears to have opened, in a way perhaps not seen in decades, to force real change to deep problems that themselves threaten black lives daily. As one expert put it, the “cost of not doing something is a lot greater.”

So that has been a genuine dilemma. And one could make an argument in good faith on either side of it.

But there will be no legitimate way for Trump or his partisans to make such a cynically opportunistic argument about the protests. It will be entirely saturated in bad faith, and no one should let them get away with it for a second if and when it does happen.

Don’t let them get away with this

For one thing, Trump cheered for a reopening for weeks, scoffing at warnings from countless experts. For another, his federal government utterly failed to act over a critical, weeks-long early period, when the coronavirus could have been contained. And as Dan Diamond devastatingly reports, Trump’s task force now appears in the process of largely standing down — even as he’s resuming his own rallies.

And so, if any Trump partisans want to claim protests caused new spread, that immediately highlights the question of what the government will do about any such spikes. The claim should be taken as a concession: If Trump admits congregating causes spread, does he still support a gung-ho reopening? Will he keep opposing vote by mail during the pandemic, which would mean less such congregating?

“Trump won’t social-distance or mask himself and has mocked efforts by local government officials to keep people safe,” Rosenberg told me. “Most protesters wore masks, something we didn’t see from the president or federal law enforcement in recent days.”

One has to hope this is all wrong and that this line of ugly nonsense won’t ever materialize. But based on everything we’ve seen, it seems awfully likely that it will.

