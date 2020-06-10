This raises the possibility that, on top of Republican voter suppression efforts and fears about covid-19, this spring’s trail of horror-show primaries will further dissuade voters from turning out in November. Election analysts have already started writing President Trump’s political epitaph, relying on polling numbers showing former vice president Joe Biden with a widening lead. But a spring and summer of overlapping crises — the pandemic, protests and inept government — might make it unusually difficult to predict who among those being polled will actually vote.

The novel coronavirus loomed over Georgia’s primary: As in the District a week earlier, some voters complained that they never received the absentee ballots they requested despite election officials’ efforts to ramp up mail-in voting. Though the state offered early voting, many people still showed up at polling places on Tuesday, where strict social-distancing and disinfection regimens slowed in-person balloting. Lines grew early; some lasted hours.

AD

AD

Then there’s the usual Election Day incompetence, which crops up every year somewhere in the nation’s disordered voting system. In Georgia on Tuesday, poll workers reportedly lacked training to operate brand-new voting machines, which often did not work. Machines were delivered late to some polling places. Poll workers offered voters provisional ballots, but supplies were limited and people wondered whether their votes would really count. Witnesses reported dozens of people leaving polling sites without voting.

Local officials have a hard enough time running sound elections without a pandemic making everything harder — or, for that matter, unnecessary voter-ID laws and other measures supposedly designed to combat the widespread voter fraud that does not exist in the United States. Though there is some time between now and November to improve, far more people will turn out in the general election, magnifying any problems that remain.

Georgia did some of the right things before Tuesday. The state’s Republican leaders sent absentee ballot applications to all voters with weeks to spare even as President Trump fumed, without evidence, that doing so might hurt GOP candidates and promote fraud. If they hadn’t done so, Tuesday would have gone even worse. Meanwhile, the state’s new voting machines are supposed to be more secure, replacing machines that lacked verifiable paper trails. The problem was not the move to new technology; the problem was the mismanagement.

AD

AD

To their credit, many Georgia voters waited in those long lines. Ideally, everyone would be similarly determined to vote, and they would make sure they got absentee ballots well in advance. But not everyone can, particularly in states that require voters to have valid excuses to request mail-in ballots. Nor should they have to. It should be easy to vote in any self-respecting democracy. Elections exist to gauge the will of the governed, not the preferences of only the most zealous.

The past two Tuesdays, and others before that, have sent voters a different message: that voting is a bigger hassle than usual. Even if election officials make all the right preparations in coming months, the chaos and incompetence will discourage voting, particularly among those who were already wary about covid-19. What shift worker is going to risk being late to stand in an interminable voting line? How many people will decide that their single vote doesn’t matter enough for them to wait, surrounded by possibly contagious people, especially if they suspect they might be forced to cast a provisional ballot when they get to the front? How many fewer voters will bother even driving to their polling places to check how long the lines are? Elections officials must proactively persuade people that things will be better in November, which will require expensive outreach.

Some state leaders will struggle to find the budget for it — or to agree on other needed preparations. And some will not want to encourage voting, calculating that depressed turnout would help their party. The result could be an election that is not only hard to predict, but damned by suspicions that vote suppression and extraordinary circumstances produced results that misrepresent popular will. That would be a dangerous outcome in a country whose civic institutions are already battered.

AD

AD