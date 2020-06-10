President Donald Trump's campaign is demanding CNN retract and apologize for a recent poll that showed him well behind presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.The demand, coming in the form of a cease and desist letter to CNN President Jeff Zucker that contained numerous incorrect and misleading claims, was immediately rejected by the network.
Mark this headline down for the history books: “Trump campaign demands CNN apologize for poll that shows Biden leading.”
* Wesley Lowery explains the sad lessons he’s learned reporting on police violence against black people.
* Kate Kelland reports on a study showing that widespread usage of masks could prevent a second wave of covid-19 infections.
* Chris Hayes talks to election law expert Rick Hasen about how to stop Trump from delegitimizing the 2020 election.
* Eric Boehlert says the media need to discard their squeamishness about pointing out that the president is a psychopath.
* Joshua Geltzer and Dahlia Lithwick explain how Trump is striving to create an entirely sealed off “reality,” in a manner that smacks of authoritarian regimes.
* Wendi C. Thomas explains what it’s like to be a black reporter being spied on by the police.
* Harold Meyerson explains the problem with police unions.
* Anne Helen Petersen reports on how fears of an imaginary antifa invasion spread across small towns around the country.
* And boy is this coastal elite wokeness totally out of control:
