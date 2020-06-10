Nevertheless, it’s worth contemplating. What exactly would Trump have to say on the subject of race at this moment in our history? The president is often called upon to help the country make sense of crises. But could he do anything other than make things worse?

It’s hard to answer this without being constantly reminded that Trump is a rather obvious bigot (see here or here or here or here or here). But regardless of his lifetime of animus toward people who aren’t white, Trump has had a simple message for black Americans throughout his presidency, one he’d likely repeat in such a speech: You should be thanking me.

Trump sees himself as a generous ruler bestowing his largesse upon supplicant blacks, mostly because the steadily declining unemployment rate that he inherited from former president Barack Obama and that continued through most of his first term meant that unemployment among black people declined, too. So he has said that he “has done more for the Black Community than any President since Abraham Lincoln.”

Since he is incapable of giving a speech without praising himself, that would no doubt be a major theme.

Trump might discuss America’s history, but in doing so he’d tell a very particular story, one favored by conservatives. In that story, racism is largely a thing of the past — a problem that has been solved save for the lingering ill will of a few reprobates. All that is required to exonerate oneself is to believe that one harbors no hostility toward people of color as a group. Or, as Trump himself has said, “I am the least racist person that you have ever met.”

What Trump certainly would not do is ask Americans to think less about individuals and more about structures — about the fact that racism resides within systems of discrimination and oppression, systems that white people continually benefit from and that don’t depend on any particular person with power having a Klan hood hidden away in their closet.

In short, if Trump tried to talk at length about race, he’d do it in a way meant to get black people to stop making demands, and reassure white people they have nothing to feel guilty about.

Ironically enough, Trump’s predecessor often delivered the latter part of that message. Obama offered himself as proof of America’s racial synthesis — as he said in his much-praised speech on race in Philadelphia in 2008, “out of many, we are truly one.”

Obama was acutely aware of the danger of hurting white people’s feelings. That speech includes a section reassuring them that he felt their pain: “Most working- and middle-class white Americans don’t feel that they have been particularly privileged by their race,” he said, adding that “when they’re told that their fears about crime in urban neighborhoods are somehow prejudiced, resentment builds over time.”

That word “somehow” does so much, presenting the idea of prejudice residing in the heart of the average white person as positively absurd.

Now try to imagine Trump saying something analogous, getting inside the minds of black people to show he understands them. You can’t do it.

But for all the care Obama took, conservatives were on a constant racial hair-trigger throughout his presidency, just waiting for the opportunity to accuse him of being some kind of militant black nationalist.

It’s extraordinary to recall that when Harvard professor Henry Louis Gates Jr. was arrested for trying to break into his own house and Obama made the self-evident comment that the police “acted stupidly,” conservatives positively lost their minds condemning him for being so divisive.

To this day they complain that Obama wouldn’t let them forget he was black. “The country had moved toward bending over backward to create equality,” former senator Jim DeMint recently said. “But then suddenly, with Obama, he just lit the fires. I thought when he was elected that was the big victory, that we had put racism behind us.”

In other words: Don’t you black folks understand what we did for you? Can’t you be a little more grateful?

People like DeMint were angry because Obama had seemed to promise them a kind of deliverance from racism that asked nothing of them and left them blameless. Then it turned out that he was black all along. Even the simplest reminders of his race — like when he said of murdered Trayvon Martin that “If I had a son, he’d look like Trayvon” — led conservatives to fly into a rage.

White rage is something Trump knows well; he rode it all the way to the White House. If he were actually to give a speech on race, it would seek to validate their anger and assure them that racism is not their fault. If it has a few lingering effects, those can be solved easily and with no sacrifice or attitude adjustments from anyone.

We’d toss a few bucks at historically black colleges and universities; Trump would declare, then create some “opportunity zones” where developers (like Jared!) could get tax breaks, and go back to insisting that no president has done so much for black people as he has.

I’m sure there are some Trump advisers who think that if a speech were crafted carefully enough it could assure his base that he is still with them while convincing moderates that he’s not the person he so plainly is. But the truth is that you couldn’t write a speech for Trump that would be anything other than white anger and self-congratulation. It’s all he has in him.

