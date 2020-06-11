* Alex Horton explains why we have military bases named after traitors to the United States in the first place.
* Sean McElwee argues that embracing progressive positions wouldn’t just be a mobilization strategy for Joe Biden, it would also be a persuasion strategy.
* Holly Otterbein reports that a coalition of liberal groups is advocating increasing the size of the Supreme Court by at least two seats.
* Francis Wilkinson points out that Black Lives Matter is more popular than Trump, which signals a much deeper societal shift that puts Trump on the losing side of the argument.
* Radley Balko has a guide to the voluminous research showing how racism flows through the criminal justice system.
* J. Brian Charles reports that “Defund the Police” is already transforming debate on city budgets, where funding for police used to be untouchable.
* Ruth Ben-Ghiat looks at how today’s efforts to make journalists the enemy is a common tactic in authoritarian countries.
* Jonathan Bernstein examines possible courses for the post-Trump GOP, and how they’re directly tied to what pro-GOP media end up doing.
* Peter Dreier considers what it means for a protest movement to succeed, in light of Occupy Wall Street, the Women’s March, and the current Movement for Black Lives.
* Mike Elk reports that Major League Baseball is using the pandemic as an excuse to force workers into concessions they couldn’t obtain before.