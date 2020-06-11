The governor of Minnesota endorsed a package of sweeping police reforms on Thursday, after a Minneapolis officer killed George Floyd on Memorial Day and spurred an uprising against racism and inequality in the state’s largest city and across the country.
Gov. Tim Walz, a Democrat, urged the legislature to adopt proposals that would put investigations of officer-involved deaths in the hands of the attorney general, revamp oversight and disciplinary procedures and fund community groups that could act as alternatives to the police.
“These reforms have been needed for a long time,” Walz said at a news conference Thursday afternoon. “These reforms have been thought out. These reforms have been implemented in other places, and the data shows they work.”

What do you know, politicians respond to public pressure.

The Pentagon’s top general apologized on Thursday for appearing alongside President Trump near the White House after authorities forcibly removed peaceful protesters from the area, saying that it “was a mistake that I have learned from."
Gen. Mark A. Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, made the remarks in a prerecorded graduation speech to students at the National Defense University. He has been roundly criticized for thrusting the military into politics by walking alongside the president on June 1 as Trump traveled on foot to a nearby church that had been damaged during protests following the police killing of George Floyd.
Milley advised the students that it is important to keep “a keen sense of situational awareness” and that he had failed to do so as he walked from Lafayette Square in combat fatigues alongside the president, Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper and other senior advisers.

Let’s see how he reacts when Trump attacks him on Twitter.