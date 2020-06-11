The governor of Minnesota endorsed a package of sweeping police reforms on Thursday, after a Minneapolis officer killed George Floyd on Memorial Day and spurred an uprising against racism and inequality in the state’s largest city and across the country.

Gov. Tim Walz, a Democrat, urged the legislature to adopt proposals that would put investigations of officer-involved deaths in the hands of the attorney general, revamp oversight and disciplinary procedures and fund community groups that could act as alternatives to the police.

“These reforms have been needed for a long time,” Walz said at a news conference Thursday afternoon. “These reforms have been thought out. These reforms have been implemented in other places, and the data shows they work.”