Except that, in Georgia, there wasn’t.

A top priority in preparing for November’s elections must be that every polling site has enough provisional ballots to meet 100 percent of expected turnout, even at the risk of recycling unused ballots. Poll workers must be adequately trained that any voter standing in line for an hour should immediately be given the opportunity to cast an emergency provisional ballot rather than having to wait longer. Flustered poll workers may focus on whatever problem is causing excessive delays — like inoperable voting machines — but their ingrained instinct should be to swiftly get backup paper ballots in the hands of waiting voters, to avoid people abandoning the line because the wait has become insufferable.

Recent primaries have shown the huge, looming difficulties in preparing for November, especially the recruitment and training of enough poll workers to avoid polling-site closures. Many states have not yet done enough to make mail-in voting available to those who will need or prefer that method because of the pandemic threat. As my colleague Steve Huefner and I wrote after Wisconsin’s mess in April, some form of emergency backup is necessary for voters who properly request an absentee ballot but never receive one.

Neither Congress nor the states have paid sufficient attention, including in funding, for “safety net” methods of voting in case the main methods break down. There was initial enthusiasm for provisional voting resources as part of the Help America Vote Act of 2002, including emphasizing their availability for any sort of emergency as part of poll-worker training. But interest has atrophied, and with it a willingness to rely on back-up measures when reasonably necessary.

Meanwhile, if healthy voters are expected to cast ballots in person rather than by mail in November, it must be possible to actually vote when going to the polls. Having to wait four hours in line, as many reportedly did in Georgia, does not qualify as an adequate opportunity to vote.

What can be done to prevent this kind of functional disenfranchisement from recurring in the fall?

Voting rights groups could, at their own expense, print provisional ballots that voters could rely on in an emergency if local election administrators fail to meet their statutory obligation to supply backup ballots.

How would this work? Voting rights groups could send “election protection observers” to polling places with ballots for that precinct, plus envelopes that would indicate all the information required for casting a provisional ballot: name, address, signature, driver’s license or other identification number (depending on state law), and so forth. These observers would advise voters, upon arrival at their polling place, to take a cellphone selfie and text or email it to the voting rights group to document their time of arrival. After an hour wait, if voters still had not had an opportunity to cast a ballot provided by an official poll worker — and if they were unable to wait any longer — then the voting rights group could give these voters one of its privately printed emergency ballots.

After voters completed the ballot and filled in the required information on the accompanying envelope, they would seal the ballot in the envelope to preserve its secrecy. Then they would take a cellphone photo of the sealed envelope and text or email that second photo to the same voting rights group. Timestamps on both photos would show that the voter had waited more than an hour before being forced to rely on this remedy.

Voters would then hand the sealed envelope to the election protection observer, who later would give all the envelopes to the official poll workers. In effect, the election protection observers would act as emergency poll workers.

Would these provisional ballots count? They should, in order to avoid wrongful disenfranchisement.

Imagine an election in which the outcome turned on the rejection of such self-help provisional ballots. Eligible citizens had done all they reasonably could to vote. They had physically gone to the polls and waited in line for more than an hour. The only reason they had not cast an officially printed ballot was because of governmental failure to properly operate the polling place.

There is nothing magical about government-printed ballots. In fact, before the adoption of the “Australian ballot” in the United States in the 1890s, election ballots were privately printed. Standardizing secret ballots was a good reform, but it works only if voters can actually get one.

