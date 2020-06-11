In March, Parliament voted to suspend, which meant that members and senators would not sit and that no budget would be introduced and debated. Now, the next full sitting of Parliament isn’t scheduled until September. Rather than a full sitting, Canada has adopted a “hybrid” approach. Instead of all members being in the House of Commons, the hybrid approach allows for a skeleton crew of MPs to be physically present while others participate in proceedings online, beamed into the chamber and present on screens mounted on the walls beside the speaker’s chair. But the sittings aren’t the typical, full sort. Instead, they are an all-party committee meeting four times a week into June, complemented by a handful of special sittings up until the fall. To date, Parliament has had just 38 regular sitting days since June 2019. Now MPs have to decide what the fall will look like for the House of Commons.

It’s an extraordinary moment for Canada’s Parliament, reflecting the challenges of the covid-19 pandemic. Parliament does not always sit, so it’s not unusual for there to be periods when MPs and senators are away from the capital. But this isn’t an ordinary break, and the current arrangement — reached by a minority Liberal government with support from the NDP by way of a bargain that will see the government try to work with the provinces to improve paid sick-leave policy — does not guarantee robust transparency and accountability.

As Lori Turnbull, director of the School of Public Administration at Dalhousie University, writes of the arrangement: "With the full spectrum of normal parliamentary procedures unable to migrate to an online forum, the rules that will govern proceedings for the next several weeks, along with the planned fall restart of Parliament, amount to a drastic scaling back of the role of the opposition.”

She’s right. MPs are unable to fully scrutinize the government and its spending. Opposition MPs are also unable to defeat the government on matters of confidence, which would trigger an election. Given that the government has yet to introduce a full budget — in a Parliament in which it has a minority of members of the House, no less — the pared-down Parliament is cause for concern.

Moreover, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has warned Canadians not to expect a fiscal update in the near future, given unpredictability of the economy during the pandemic (one source says the update may come “this summer,” while the parliamentary budget officer, Yves Giroux, says it can indeed be done). None of this is encouraging news for Parliament and its duty to fulfill one of its fundamental purposes: scrutinizing the government of the day and thus holding it to account. But it’s not the end of democracy in Canada, either.

If the government wanted Parliament to sit in its full capacity (though in the hybrid format) and hold it to account, the government could arrange that. Technically and procedurally, it can be done. But the government doesn’t want that and won’t press for it. That’s a shame. Opposition to full sittings typically takes the form of hand-waving about safety and the redundancy of the desire given the unlikelihood of an election. As far as the former challenge is concerned, the hybrid model manages those concerns. And for the latter? Says who? Things change. And, moreover, there’s far more to transparency and accountability than the threat of an election.

Ultimately, there will be scrutiny of government policy, spending and performance. Not as much as we want and deserve, but there will be scrutiny nonetheless. The break is long, though not indefinite. Parliament is not sitting in full, but opposition members can still wrangle some accountability from the government by way of committee and special sittings. And journalists will continue to do the work of digging up and sharing information.

When this is all over, voters will have, more or less, the information they need to make up their minds whenever election time comes around. The arrangement isn’t ideal, but it is sufficient. For now. And if Canadians don’t like it, there will be an election before long in which they can make their dissatisfaction known.

