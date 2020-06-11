Just to be clear, I’m not saying President Trump wouldn’t steal the election if he could. It’s not as though he has a respect for the law or a commitment to democracy that would stop him. But when we use the word “steal” we’re usually thinking of a carefully planned conspiracy that would involve clearly illegal actions like hacking into state election systems to alter vote totals.

AD

While we should certainly be on guard for that — and it’s possible Trump’s friends in the Kremlin might try such a thing — it’s less likely that he has his act together enough to pull that off, and our decentralized system makes it difficult to steal a presidential election by outright fraud.

AD

What he can do and is doing, with help from other Republicans, is to make the election as chaotic as possible, put up obstacles in front of Democrats (particularly African-Americans) to keep them from voting, and prepare to discredit the results if Biden wins. This would be less a clever “Ocean’s 11”-style heist and more like robbers driving a truck through the front of the bank, then trying to grab the loot in the ensuing mayhem.

To see how it might play out, you need only look to Tuesday’s primary election in Georgia. First, the Republican secretary of state undertook a voter purge, taking hundreds of thousands of people off the rolls if they hadn’t voted in the last couple of elections — continuing purges done by now-Governor Brian Kemp when he was secretary of state. Then, polling places were given new voting machines, which local election workers were unprepared to operate, let alone repair when they failed.

AD

And fail they did, leaving people in black neighborhoods (surprise, surprise) waiting on line for hours. It’s hard to know how many voters gave up and went home.

AD

But that’s a familiar story. There’s also the possibility of last-minute interventions by Republican state governments or courts, and inadequate preparation for the coming flood of absentee ballots amid the pandemic. The Iowa State Senate, for example, just passed a bill to prevent the secretary of state from mailing absentee ballot applications to every registered voter as he did before the primary, which produced 80 percent turnout.

That might or might not help Trump win the state, but Republicans know one one thing: the more chaotic and difficult the voting is, the more they’re likely to benefit. If things run smoothly in North Carolina, they might be a mess in Wisconsin; if disaster is averted in Wisconsin, Arizona could melt down. And so on.

AD

In short, we have a whole series of factors in a variety of states that might work to Republicans’ advantage (since so many of them will make it more difficult for likely Democrats to vote) — not necessarily a single silver bullet Trump is planning to deploy.

AD

We also know that Trump will scream that any complication, particularly delays in counting the votes, is proof that the election is in fact being stolen — from him. But we should be clear: As dangerous as it is to convince your supporters that the election was fraudulent, that’s not the same as stealing it.

That’s because in the end, Trump can’t simply whine that he’s the real winner and remain in office. When Biden told Noah that if Trump refused to leave, “I’m absolutely convinced [the military] will escort him from the White House with great dispatch,” he’s probably right, though it won’t come to that.

AD

What looks increasingly likely, however, is an extended period in which we don’t know who the winner is, because there are so many more mail ballots and they take longer to count. “We may not know who won Pennsylvania in a general election until a month after the election,” Biden said to Noah, and while a month is an exaggeration, it could certainly take a week.

AD

If we’re in that limbo, Trump and the Republicans will try to duplicate what happened in Florida in 2000: a period of chaos and uncertainty fed by disputes over the legitimacy of ballots, which ends with the conservatives on the Supreme Court shutting down the counting and in effect declaring the Republican the winner.

Would that be a stolen election? It depends on how you look at it. But it may wind up being Trump’s only chance.