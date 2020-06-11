But “no bottom” has a different connotation these days. On Wednesday, Gallup released a poll showing Trump’s approval rating has sunk to 39 percent: “Trump’s latest job approval rating fell significantly among all party groups, and by similar margins among each. This includes drops of seven percentage points among Republicans (to 85%) and independents (to 39%), and nine points among Democrats (to 5%),” the pollsters found, a refutation of Trump’s repeatedly debunked claim that 96 percent of Republicans approve of the job he is doing. “Republicans’ approval of Trump is the lowest it has been since September 2018 (also 85%).” Perhaps not all Republicans are as unreachable as Trump’s critics at the Lincoln Project and Republican Voters Against Trump believe.

Gallup is hardly an outlier. FiveThirtyEight’s average puts his approval rating at 41.1 percent and disapproval at 54.9 percent, for a net approval of minus-13.8 percent (the worst its been for about 18 months). Trump’s standing in head-to-head polls against former vice president Joe Biden, who has been omnipresent both in person and virtually in responding to George Floyd’s killing, is also deteriorating.

It is difficult to escape the conclusion that Trump’s collapse in support does not just coincide with the protests, but is also a direct result of getting cross-wise with the overwhelming majority of Americans who are sympathetic to the protesters.

Polling from the Global Strategy Group shows, “More than two thirds of Americans approve of the protests that have followed the death of George Floyd against police treatment of African Americans. 69% of independents support these protests, as do 64% of white Americans. . . . More than four in five African Americans see the death of George Floyd as a part of a broader problem, as do 78% of Hispanics and 71% of white Americans.” In sum, Americans have had their eyes opened and in a remarkable shift of public opinion, now see the true victims of systemic racism. That is bad news for a president and movement that seems white Americans as victims.

A Morning Consult poll finds, “29% of voters said it was important for Biden to pick a person of color as his running mate, up 7 points from April, a change driven by whites and liberals. 61% view Black Lives Matter favorably, compared to 37% in August 2017.”

It is increasingly clear to most Americans that we have a severe, widespread racial problem, and equally clear is that Trump does not get it. If they do not view him as an out-an-out racist, more Americans view him as unsympathetic to an emotionally gripping demand for racial justice. Americans who want to think of themselves as fair, decent and inclusive cannot embrace the protesters without realizing Trump is neither fair, decent nor inclusive. Trump rose to power fanning the flames of white nationalism. There would be divine justice if he were banished from power by the multiracial coalition demanding we confront racial injustice.

