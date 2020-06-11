All this occurs at a time when there is a surge in coronavirus cases in states that precipitously reopened. The New York Times reported Wednesday that 21 states are experiencing an uptick in cases (“[Persistent] growth continues in Arkansas, North Carolina and Florida. And in South Carolina, there have been nearly 1,000 new cases in the last two days”). Counties with the highest number of new cases are primarily in red states (Iowa, Mississippi, Alabama, Texas).

But Trump is not just trying to set up a potentially dangerous convention in Jacksonville; he is also undertaking a campaign swing with massive rallies in red states — many of which are experiencing the most cases. First stop, Oklahoma! This is not a state Trump should have to campaign in (if it is in play for November, Trump is in more trouble than his supporters ever imagined). Likewise, his other rally spots are in states that you would think would be safe, or at least not in need of an urgent visit (Arizona, North Carolina and Texas). Apparently, he really is concerned about losing a slew of states he won in 2016.

What would explain these weird decisions? One possibility is that Trump’s internal polls are as bad or worse than public polls, suggesting his reelection chances are evaporating. If this is correct, his choice of these states is a rational and deliberate — albeit desperate — effort to salvage a sinking ship. An ABC report bolsters this theory: “Top aides warned that former Vice President Joe Biden, now the presumptive Democratic nominee, was positioned to defeat the president by a significant number of electoral votes based on the campaign’s analysis, according to multiple sources.”

The other explanation for this behavior is that Trump, blinded by the need for untempered adulation by huge crowds, must venture deep into red America to find supporters sufficient to satisfy his ego. This sort of thinking would be disastrous if he is trying to win the election, as it would require him to secure states with plenty of people who do not like, let alone venerate, him. While he is basking in applause in Oklahoma, he is leaving states such as Pennsylvania to Biden and insulting the popular governor of Michigan, another critical state. If Trump is bound and determined to feed his ego rather than work to hold on to marginal states, he is going to lose badly and take plenty of Republicans down with him.

