Yet in recent days, Trump has floated a deranged conspiracy theory about an elderly victim of police violence, bizarrely demanded an apology over a network poll showing him losing and exploded impulsively against renaming Army bases that honor Confederate traitors, only to see NASCAR, which represents a chunk of his Southern base, ban the Confederate flag at its events moments later.

And now, Trump is raging at another governor and appearing to make another threat of some kind, perhaps to send in the military:

AD

AD

Radical Left Governor @JayInslee and the Mayor of Seattle are being taunted and played at a level that our great Country has never seen before. Take back your city NOW. If you don’t do it, I will. This is not a game. These ugly Anarchists must be stooped IMMEDIATELY. MOVE FAST! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 11, 2020

Why does Trump imagine all of these things make him look “strong”?

News accounts from Seattle relate a far different picture than the one Trump communicated. Seattle police, facing protests over their tactics amid the national backlash to George Floyd’s killing, made a concession in the form of closing down a precinct and making the area around it free of police

Protesters have erected barricades around this area, which is now known as the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone. So what’s going on in this stretch of lawless territory? The Seattle Times reports:

Free snacks at the No-Cop Co-op. Free gas masks from some guy’s sedan. Free speech at the speaker’s circle, where anyone could say their piece. A free documentary movie — Ava DuVernay’s “13th” — showing after dark.

There does appear to be some trouble. The paper also notes that a young man was spotted with a rifle, in clear violation of a mayoral ban. And buildings have been spray-painted.

AD

But the police themselves don’t appear to think things are out of control:

AD

Seattle police Wednesday said they wanted to identify and talk with protest leaders about reopening the precinct. “It will improve response times and allow detectives to continue to work their cases,” said Assistant Seattle Police Chief Deanna Nollette at a headquarters briefing. “It’s just a matter of establishing a dialogue so we can take down the plywood and welcome people back into the lobby.”

That doesn’t sound like they think they need military backup.

Similarly, Mike Baker of the New York Times reported from the scene that it has become “part street festival, part commune,” where “hundreds have gathered to hear speeches, poetry and music.”

And there’s this: “On Wednesday, children made chalk drawings in the middle of the street.”

So what got Trump so worked up? Probably the way this is being covered on Fox News.

In Foxlandia, a very different picture

As Matthew Gertz documented, in the 90 minutes or so before Trump erupted, Fox pumped out some extraordinarily lurid imagery of the scene, complete with chyrons such as “liberals surrender America,” “Seattle surrenders police precinct” and “Seattle under siege.”

AD

Even if you grant Trump’s premise that things are getting somewhat out of control there — which is debatable — it’s still highly demented for Trump to issue threats to send in the military apparently based on what he sees on Fox News.

AD

It’s another sign of how deeply Trump dwells in“Foxlandia," where he’s always winning and everything he does is strong.

Ask yourself: How likely is it that Trump solicited a briefing on these events before issuing such a threat? If he didn’t, why is something this deeply abnormal being greeted with a collective shrug?

And if he did, how likely is it that anyone in his circle would have recommended something like what Trump threatened?

AD

Which brings us to another way in which this makes Trump look weak and feckless: It comes just after Trump’s threat to do this in other cities has been thoroughly rebuked by his own generals.

A signal that something is very wrong

Gen. Mark A. Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, apologized Thursday for participating in Trump’s walk on June 1 through a Lafayette Square that had just been cleared of protesters with tear gas and rubber bullets. He acknowledged that it created the “perception of the military involved in domestic politics.”

AD

That comes after Milley privately argued against Trump’s desire to send troops into cities, telling him that peaceful protests dwarfed violence, and issued a reminder to the military to remain faithful to the values and principles of our Constitution.

AD

And it comes after Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper, who also joined that walk, distanced himself by saying troops against civil disorder were unnecessary.

This is not to praise those officials. They committed an indefensible blunder with that walk, and it’s highly likely that after the criticism erupted, they realized with shock and terror just how badly they’d been corrupted by the president.

They very likely saw their reputations flash before their eyes, as Milley’s apology underscores.

So now they’re cleaning up their mess. But still, these rebukes matter. The very fact that they had to be issued sends a strong signal to the country that something is very wrong, that a reaffirmation of higher loyalties and values is urgently needed.

AD

AD

It’s in the context of the military officials’ extraordinary rebuke that this latest episode should be seen. Coming after his own generals have publicly let their resistance to such impulses be known, and seen in light of the actual events on the ground, it looks weak and rather pathetic.

But deep inside Foxlandia, Trump’s striding across a militarily pacified zone is still seen as a glorious triumph. And so it is that from deep in Foxlandia, Trump issued another such threat.

After all, deep in Foxlandia, Trump almost certainly does not grasp the basic meaning of that rebuke, why it’s so significant and what it says to the country about what his presidency has become.