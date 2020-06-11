By contrast, Trump tweeted of those military bases that “my Administration will not even consider the renaming of these Magnificent and Fabled Military Installations.”

AD

This came as a complete surprise to the Pentagon leadership, which had recently expressed a willingness to consider renaming the bases.

AD

Let’s pause to note that it is an outright obscenity that we have military bases named for Confederate officers, people who waged war on the United States of America in order to maintain slavery. There is no Fort Himmler or Fort Tojo in the United States, and with good reason.

And please, don’t bother claiming that this issue is just about “history.” When you put up a statue to someone or name a military base for him, you’re not making a value-free statement that "this was an important figure in American history.”

AD

If that were true, you’d be sending your kids to Benedict Arnold Elementary School and playing Frisbee in Osama bin Laden Park. We put up statues of people and name things for them not to remind everyone that they existed, but so they can be venerated, celebrated and honored.

But Trump, proud son of Queens, believes firmly that stirring up division is essential to his success, and he’s always looking for ways to promote right-wing revanchism and resentment. He’s particularly drawn to symbolic fights where he can take an angry stand against cultural change.

AD

It’s unclear exactly how many Americans care desperately what the name of a military base is, and if 1 or 2 percent could tell you who Bragg or Benning was, it would be a surprise. But there’s no question that there is at least some fertile ground on which to wage this battle.

AD

When conservatives complain that they are surrounded by a liberal culture that is often opposed to their values, they aren’t wrong. While there are plenty of messages in popular culture that conservatives might support (such as: most wrongs can be properly righted with the enthusiastic use of firearms), that culture also presents a world in which liberal values on things such as sexuality and race predominate. While conservatives may largely control the business and political worlds, pop culture (and academia) are indeed run by liberals.

But there are a few conservative outposts in pop culture, including the NFL and NASCAR. So imagine how jarring it must be for some on the right to see NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell say the words “black lives matter” after his league cracked down on peaceful protest and exiled Colin Kaepernick, or even worse, to see NASCAR turn its back on the Confederate flag.

AD

Those leagues won’t become bastions of progressivism, but the symbols still have an impact on people’s perceptions — either that the country is moving in the direction you want, or that all you believed in and took for granted is being stolen from you.

AD

An important part of this equation is that the media outlets Trump relies on, particularly Fox News and conservative talk radio, love arguments about cultural symbols. They’re fueled by anger, their audiences are old and white, and "This country is going to hell because of the liberals, the young people and the minorities” is such a foundational theme that it might as well be cast in 20-foot-high bronze letters atop their headquarters.

Which means that Trump will tune in for his daily multi-hour sessions watching Fox and be told that he’s on exactly the right track, persuading him to keep it up even as smarter Republican politicians would prefer to talk about something else. They realize that while a core of their constituency might want to hold on to the Confederacy, it’s not where the GOP needs to go if it wants to be competitive in the future.

AD

But Trump won’t listen to those saner voices. Much like the neo-Confederates themselves, he’s fighting a war that has already been lost.

AD