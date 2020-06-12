For years, civil rights activists have worked to remove police officers from the nation’s public schools, arguing that they pose a greater risk to students of color than the intruders they’re supposed to guard against. But in the wake of George Floyd’s death, a shift that seemed impossible only a few weeks ago is underway: Several major school systems have canceled their contracts with police, and others are under mounting pressure to do the same.
So maybe having cops in schools arresting 6-year-olds for acting out in class wasn’t such a good idea after all?
* Des Bieler reports that a majority of Americans now say it’s appropriate for NFL players to kneel in protest during the national Anthem, a reversal of previous beliefs on the question.
* Nancy Cook and Daniel Lippman report that people of color who work in the Trump administration are having a very hard time with how their boss is handling the current situation.
* Danielle Douglas-Gabriel reports that Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos just issued a rule barring DACA recipients from getting pandemic relief grants.
* Jared Bernstein argues that the pandemic has shown us that the entire unemployment insurance system needs an overhaul.
* Tom Perez explains how the Trump administration is dismantling the police reforms that were pushed under President Obama.
* David Von Drehle reports that Trump has, you’ll be shocked to learn, not fulfilled his promise to bring back all the coal jobs.