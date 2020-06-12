* Joshua Partlow, David A. Fahrenthold and Jonathan O'Connell report that a certain American brand is really suffering because of the pandemic:

Interviews with current and former Trump Organization employees and tenants, and emails obtained by The Washington Post, show the pandemic in particular has rattled operations at the company. With thousands of Trump’s hotel rooms empty, the company laid off or furloughed more than 2,800 employees and scoured for even the smallest savings. It eliminated flowers, chocolates and newspapers at its New York hotel and turned off lights in common areas in its Chicago hotel to save on electricity, according to letters that hotel management sent to investors.
“This was not just a step down,” Eric Danziger, the chief executive of Trump Hotels, told board members of Trump’s Chicago hotel on April 22, according to an account of his phone call obtained by The Post. “This was a steep dive.”

And once Trump isn’t president anymore, who’s going to want to stay at his hotels?

* Moriah Balingit, Valerie Strauss and Kim Bellware report on a dramatic change happening in school districts around the country:

For years, civil rights activists have worked to remove police officers from the nation’s public schools, arguing that they pose a greater risk to students of color than the intruders they’re supposed to guard against. But in the wake of George Floyd’s death, a shift that seemed impossible only a few weeks ago is underway: Several major school systems have canceled their contracts with police, and others are under mounting pressure to do the same.

So maybe having cops in schools arresting 6-year-olds for acting out in class wasn’t such a good idea after all?