Recall that Vice President Pence, the head of the White House’s coronavirus task force, refused to wear a mask in April when visiting patients and medical personnel at the Mayo Clinic. When a hue and cry erupted, he made excuses for his reckless conduct but later felt obliged to concede he should have worn a mask. Having learned little (a desired character trait in this administration), Pence posted a photo on Twitter this week of a rah-rah session with Trump campaign staffers — who were standing shoulder to shoulder with no masks. As criticism mounted over the example of recklessness he was setting, the photo was taken down. The lesson Pence seems to have extracted is: Go mask-less to keep up the pretense that only left-wing kooks believe in covid-19 protective measures — but don’t get caught doing it. At some level, Pence comprehends how dangerous is his conduct and what a rotten example he sets — but what’s a Trump sycophant to do?

The cognitive dissonance becomes more acute as Trump heads back onto the road to hold mass rallies among the mask-less. Pack in tens of thousands of supporters in a venue to cheer and yell. No problem? Well, there is enough of a problem that Trump is taking swift action — to protect himself against liability.

CNN reports: “Attendees of President Donald Trump’s upcoming rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, must agree not to sue the campaign if they contract coronavirus.” Attendees must RSVP to register for the event, and in that registration contains a boilerplate waiver that the attendees understand the "inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present” (especially one where people refuse to wear masks!). They have to promise not to sue the Great Leader or his campaign if they acquire the virus. The takeaway here: Trump is happy to endanger his followers’ health, but not his own pocketbook. (It is far from clear that kind of waiver is legally sufficient when the conduct is “reckless” — an apt descriptor for Trump’s covid-denying rallies.)

The rallies are just a warm-up for the relocated Republican convention festivities in Jacksonville, Fla. Trump yanked all but minor business proceedings from North Carolina, which wanted him to follow his own administration’s guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Harrumph! There will be no CDC-compliant convention for this president. Masks and social distancing might save lives, but there are bigger concerns — “optics” for one thing. Spacing out attendees and requiring them to wear masks would only remind viewers that Trump botched the response to the pandemic, resulting in more than 112,000 deaths and tens of millions of unemployed people. He wants everything to go back to “normal.” It is not enough to egg on pliant governors to reopen businesses when coronavirus rates are surging; you have to go mask-less if you want to prove you’re a loyal Trumper.

Given that 50-some cases of coronavirus were traced to people participating in the Wisconsin primary (which Republicans refused to require be delayed to allow everyone to vote by mail to avoid standing in line during a pandemic), one can only imagine the number of cases that will arise from the party’s convention. And if a few Republican delegates get nervous about exposing themselves to a deadly disease? I’m sure the lady I saw in the District and many like her would be delighted to fill their seats.

