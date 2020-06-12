Well, whatever the source of their irrational exuberance, investors came to their senses this week. “Over three days, the Dow has lost roughly 9 percent," The Post reports. "The index peaked in mid-February at 29,551 before falling sharply to 18,592 over more than a month. It had rebounded strongly before this week’s slide, and there was a sense Thursday that perhaps the stock market had come back too far, too fast, without the economic underpinnings to justify such a climb.”

Try as President Trump might to insist that we can have a robust recovery while the coronavirus still rages — especially in places where science-free Republicans were goaded into reopening prematurely without proper safety measures — it is impossible to march toward a fully functioning economy while hundreds of Americans die every day. We have already lost more than 112,000 lives, and contrary to Trump’s rosy scenarios (remember when he said we would lose only 60,000 Americans?), another 100,000 may die, according to the head of the Harvard Global Health Institute.

AD

AD

One big reason for the ongoing catastrophe is the administration’s failure to launch a coordinated national testing and tracking program to try to prevent hot spots from popping up. “I am worried. I look across the country. I see about 20 states ... where cases are rising,” Ashish Jha, director of the Harvard Global Health Institute, told “PBS NewsHour” this week. “And it probably reflects what happened about three, four weeks ago, as our country started opening up around Memorial Day, some states even before then.” What will slow it down? There is probably “no appetite for shutting those states back down again,” Jha conceded. “The other tool that helps — testing, tracing and isolation — we don’t have that built up the way we need it.”

Jha is not an economist by training, but his economic diagnosis seems sound:

I think it's going to be hard for the economy to fully open up. What I have always argued for is that we needed to bring the virus levels down, we need to build in a testing infrastructure, and then open up more safely, so that we could have an economy and save lives. We’re sort of managing to do neither.

States such as New York and New Jersey, among the heaviest hit, followed this approach, and as a result have driven infection and death rates dramatically down.

AD

AD

Democrats have figured this out: “God willing, we will soon, and we hope and pray that science will be an answer to our prayers in that regard,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said at her weekly news conference on Thursday. “However, we do have a path: testing, testing, testing. If there’s one word we should all be saying over and over again, [it is] testing, testing, testing. We’re not even close to what we should be doing on a daily basis.” She added: “The scientists, academics all over the country are preaching this, but the White House has not responded. And we must insist upon it in this legislation: testing, tracing, treating, social distancing.” She turned the knife in a not-at-all subtle reference to Trump: “Real men wear masks, we always say. ... If you’re going to insist on leaving shelter-in-place, do so safely: masks, distancing. Also, testing, tracing, treating, distancing.”

Trump, however, seems bent not only on ignoring the covid-19 surge and the necessity for robust testing but also on contributing to it with mass rallies and a crowded convention where masks are optional (and socially frowned upon by Trump’s cultists).

As the Democratic National Committee aptly pointed out in response to news that Trump had moved his acceptance speech and many of the Republican convention festivities to Jacksonville, Fla., where he won’t be bothered with lifesaving health guidelines: “Trump and Republicans have decided to handle their convention planning the same way they’ve handled the entire coronavirus crisis: prioritize Trump’s ego over Americans’ health and safety.”

AD

AD

The irony is that the longer Trump aggravates rather than addresses the pandemic, the slimmer the chance for the economic recovery he craves. It seems Trump cannot grasp that so many deaths are not simply tragic but also bad for the economy — and for his own reelection.

Read more: