Host George Stephanopoulos began the interview by asking Carson about Trump’s claim Friday that he has “done more for the black community than any other president” since Abraham Lincoln. Given that this would be news to most black Americans, the vast majority of whom disapprove of the president, Carson unsurprisingly sidestepped, touting Trump’s criminal justice reform bill and “opportunity zones” in urban centers. (The HUD secretary didn’t mention that the Justice Department is stifling the former, while the latter has become a boondoggle for wealthy real estate developers, including the president’s family.) “To get into an argument about who’s done the most probably is not productive,” he concluded — not an endorsement of the president, but an answer that ensured minimal controversy.

Carson continued this pattern in his next answer, on how he was counseling Trump to handle the recent protests. “We, obviously, should look at things from multiple perspectives because we are a diverse country. We have diverse opinions,” Carson said, with all the insight of a grade-school civics essay. “And, you know, [the president’s] opinion is one of them as well. So I don’t have any problem with him expressing his opinion as long as he’s willing to listen to other opinions.” Pressed on whether Trump’s inflammatory tweets have been “appropriate,” Carson remained defiantly noncommittal: “There are lots of different ways to express things,” he answered.

AD

AD

Stephanopoulos, thus thwarted, moved on to what reforms should come next and received another nonresponse in return. “We obviously need to acknowledge that there is a reason that the protests are going on,” said Carson. “But it also means we need to open the discussion. We need to listen to the police as well as to the protesters. … And talk about, you know, what makes sense.” Who, after all, could be against what makes sense? After two more questions indifferently answered, the interview concluded, and once again the HUD secretary had succeeded in making little news.

Carson seems to have grasped a fundamental difference between this administration and others. With other presidents, a Cabinet member or other party member could go on TV to represent the president and, aside from the most outrageous scandals in those presidencies, do so without embarrassing themselves. But when the president is a walking scandal, defending him is an inevitable embarrassment. So Carson has hit on an alternative strategy: Don’t defend that which can’t be defended, and use as many empty phrases as possible. It doesn’t offend his boss, and it works.

Read more:

AD