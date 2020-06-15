Calling the police on anyone, but especially black people and other people of color, can have devastating consequences. According to The Post’s police shooting database, Fatal Force, 1,004 people were shot dead by the police in 2019. When compounded with the fact that black Americans are simultaneously almost three times more likely to be shot by white officers and 1.4 times less likely to be armed in these interactions, it is easy to understand why so many black Americans avoid police interactions as much as possible. To avoid situations in which black people are put in life-threatening interactions with the police, we have a responsibility to avoid bringing the police into our communities whenever possible.

Rethinking your relationship with the police is not an easy task. It requires interrogating internalized conceptions of policing that we began learning from the moment we were taught as children to memorize 911. It also requires taking ownership over your own safety and the safety of those in your community instead of relying on an outside actor to use force, or the threat of force, to resolve conflicts. Aaron Rose, a social-justice-oriented strategist, whose comprehensive, no-frills document “What to Do Instead of Calling the Police” went viral in 2016, writes that knowing your neighbors is an important first step. Investing in relationships with the people nearby pays off in the long term and may make you better equipped to de-escalate situations without police intervention.

White allies should also reconsider the level of safety the police can offer them and the people around them. Though white people are often taught that bringing the police into a situation will make it safer or resolve a problem, they need to consider that involving the police can have life threatening consequences for black people. For that reason, involving the police is a decision that should not be made lightly. As Valerie Wexler, an organizer at Showing Up for Racial Justice DC, a local branch of the national anti-racist racial justice organization, says, “[f]or white people, most of the time we are not in danger, it’s about being uncomfortable or wanting to use our power and it’s mostly about thinking ‘is having someone die worth it because you were mildly inconvenienced?’” With this in mind, calling the police requires considering if resolving the problem at hand is worth risking the life of someone else.

If you do determine that you need external help to resolve a situation, consider who outside of the police system may be able to resolve the problem. Caroline Cragin, the executive director of Community Mediation DC, recommends that people preemptively think about who they can seek help from in instances when they might normally call the police. She advises that another way to avoid calling the police is “reflecting on what are your own personal alternatives if you felt unsafe in a situation.” She urges people to consider, “are there people in your life that you’d feel comfortable calling that are not the police?’”

If there is no one in your personal life who can resolve the problem at hand, there are often professional resources to consider before calling the police. If you or someone you know has experienced sexual violence and is considering calling the police, the DC Victim Hotline or the DC Rape Crisis Center Hotline are two survivor-centered organizations staffed with trained professionals who work with survivors of sexual violence through times of extreme crisis. In instances of mental health crises, the D.C. Department of Behavioral Health’s Community Response Team can dispatch a direct-service team that addresses psychiatric emergencies, substance abuse issues and other mental health crises.

Additionally, while it is not a first responder service, Community Mediation DC offers mediation services that can help resolve a range of conflicts, including those which could potentially escalate into violence. Saving the phone numbers of these organizations, as well as any other services that could be useful alternatives to the police in the future, is imperative to being able to use them quickly and reducing dependency on police.

I cannot address every instance in which someone may be tempted to call the police. Instead, I urge people to consider the implications that call could have on themselves and other members of the community and accept the responsibility that comes with those consequences.

