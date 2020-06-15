Top Republicans donors at President Donald Trump's two recent fundraisers had to have tested negative for the coronavirus, fill out a wellness questionnaire and pass a temperature check to be near him, but thousands of supporters who attend his upcoming rally will not be screened as thoroughly.
After declining to explain for days which safety measures, if any, will be enforced by the Trump campaign at the Tulsa, Oklahoma, event this weekend, senior officials Monday said hand sanitizer and face masks will be offered to all attendees, though not necessarily required. Rallygoers will also have their temperatures taken before entering an arena that fits more than 19,000 people. ...
There is no plan to test any of the supporters who attend the mega-rally in Oklahoma, where cases have spiked in recent days and the sweltering heat may complicate temperature readings. The campaign did not say what would happen if someone registered a higher-than-usual fever or what the cutoff would be for entry.

And rest assured, nobody but the journalists present will wear a mask, because refusing to do so is how you show you’re a man and own the libs.

Efforts to undermine climate change science in the federal government, once orchestrated largely by President Trump’s political appointees, are now increasingly driven by midlevel managers trying to protect their jobs and budgets and wary of the scrutiny of senior officials, according to interviews and newly revealed reports and surveys. [...]
Government experts said they have been surprised at the speed with which federal workers have internalized President Trump’s antagonism for climate science, and called the new landscape dangerous.

There is going to be so much work to be done unwinding all the damage that has been done over the course of this presidency.