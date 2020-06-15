Efforts to undermine climate change science in the federal government, once orchestrated largely by President Trump’s political appointees, are now increasingly driven by midlevel managers trying to protect their jobs and budgets and wary of the scrutiny of senior officials, according to interviews and newly revealed reports and surveys. [...]Government experts said they have been surprised at the speed with which federal workers have internalized President Trump’s antagonism for climate science, and called the new landscape dangerous.
There is going to be so much work to be done unwinding all the damage that has been done over the course of this presidency.
* Paul Farhi and Elahe Izadi report that the two top editors at the Voice of America have resigned, now that its parent organization is being taken over by a Trump crony.
* John Santucci, Katherine Faulders, and Mike Levine report that the White House is expected to go to court to try to stop the publication of John Bolton’s book.
* Ryan McCarthy and Maryam Jameel report that the Postal Service may not be prepared to deliver millions of mail ballots on time.
* Democratic pollster Matt McDermott reports on his new data showing that Trump is bleeding support among white women, and argues this could be his doom.
* Lara Putnam explains the political transformation of the Rust Belt and whether Democrats can make up the ground they lost there.
* Democratic lawyer Marc Elias explains the extent and reach of the 2020 Republican voter suppression effort.
* Helaine Olen says Trump has finally lost control of his narrative.
* Daniel Drezner argues that Americans may be fundamentally incapable of containing the coronavirus.
* And Jeet Heer explains why Tom Cotton is not a culture war martyr.