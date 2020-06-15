The flashpoint has been the protests that have swept the United States since the death of George Floyd. Trump considered firing Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper for his refusal to deploy active-duty troops to U.S. cities. Esper, in turn, considered resigning in protest. Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, apologized last week for walking with the president through Lafayette Square on June 1 for a photo op after the square had been violently cleared of peaceful protesters. He, too, reportedly considered resigning.

Meanwhile, at least 19 retired generals and admirals — including Trump’s first defense secretary, Jim Mattis — have criticized Trump for his misuse of the military. Trump and his acolytes, in turn, are vilifying the generals. Former White House aide Sebastian Gorka, a blowhard who has never served in the U.S. armed forces (and probably not in the British army reserves either), even had the temerity to accuse Mattis, who is revered within the Marine Corps, of not being a real Marine. Trump retweeted this odious attack.

Another round of controversy erupted after retired Gen. David Petraeus wrote a powerful article in the Atlantic last week calling on the Army to rename 10 “rebel forts” named in honor of Confederate generals. The Army secretary expressed willingness to do so, while the leaders of the Navy and Marine Corps have already moved to ban Confederate symbols. They were all blindsided by a Trump tweet: “My Administration will not even consider the renaming of these Magnificent and Fabled Military Installations.” Ironically, Trump ended with: “Respect our Military!”

The root of this crisis is that Trump himself has never respected — or understood — our military. He said something very revealing in a 2019 interview: “I have the support of the police, the support of the military, the support of the Bikers for Trump — I have the tough people, but they don’t play it tough — until they go to a certain point, and then it would be very bad, very bad.”

His remarks initially attracted attention for his threat of violence against “the left” — a threat that was carried out during the recent demonstrations. But it was also telling that Trump grouped the military and police along with “Bikers for Trump” as part of his base. He sees the military not as an apolitical organization serving the people of America but as an armed MAGA militia.

Trump thinks he can do anything he wants; “when somebody is the president of the United States, the authority is total,” he said. The military strongly disagrees. It has a long tradition of apolitical service and no desire to be turned into the president’s Praetorian Guard.

Soldiers, sailors, airmen and Marines are bound together by an ethos of “duty, honor, country” that is utterly alien to a president who has never served any cause greater than his own ego. Those who risk their lives in the nation’s service can only roll their eyes at a president who dodged the draft during the Vietnam War and hid in a bunker when demonstrators neared the White House but boasts about the battle of Lafayette Square as if it were D-Day redux. Nor do troops, who routinely work with foreign militaries, appreciate Trump’s contempt for U.S. allies.

Trump’s flagrant racism is particularly neuralgic for a military that is proud of having been desegregated six years before the Supreme Court overturned the color barrier in public schools. By insisting that Army bases remain named in honor of traitors who fought to preserve slavery, Trump is insulting minorities in uniform (43 percent of the active-duty force) and setting back the military’s commitment to civil rights.

A president who positions himself as the champion of history knows nothing of the military’s history or traditions. Even while boasting (with typical exaggeration) about all the military hardware he has procured, Trump is tampering with the operating system — an ethos of apolitical professionalism and a commitment to the rule of law — that makes the American military the greatest in the world.

