The cases the court ruled on Monday involved job discrimination: two men who had been fired from their jobs for being gay, and one woman who was fired for being transgender. The question at hand was whether Title VII of the 1964 Civil Rights Act, which prohibits discrimination in employment on the basis of “sex,” also covers cases like these.

Here’s what Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote for the majority:

Today, we must decide whether an employer can fire someone simply for being homosexual or transgender. The answer is clear. An employer who fires an individual for being homosexual or transgender fires that person for traits or actions it would not have questioned in members of a different sex. Sex plays a necessary and undisguisable role in the decision, exactly what Title VII forbids.

Yes, that’s right: Gorsuch, one of the most conservative justices on the court. He wrote the 6-3 opinion, joined by the four liberals and Chief Justice John Roberts (Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, and Brett Kavanaugh dissented).

No one would argue that Gorsuch and Roberts are crusaders for equality; for instance, Roberts dissented from the decision in Obergefell v. Hodges, which established marriage equality (Gorsuch was not yet on the court). But they’re smart enough to know when their party’s position has become politically untenable.

And that has certainly happened here. For some time, overwhelming majorities of the American public have opposed job discrimination against LGBTQ people. According to data from the Public Religion Research Institute, not only did 72 percent of Americans in 2019 say they favored “laws that would protect gay, lesbian, bisexual, and transgender people against discrimination in jobs, public accommodations, and housing,” that number included 61 percent of Republicans.

Other polls phrasing the question different ways have found even more public unanimity. This poll found 83 percent of Americans (and 74 percent of Republicans) saying it should be illegal to fire people because of their sexual orientation; the numbers when the question asked about transgender employees were 79 percent and 69 percent respectively. Gallup has long asked whether “gay people should have equal rights in terms of job opportunities”; In 1977, 56 percent of Americans said they should. By 2019 the number had risen to 93 percent.

All of which tells us that as a political matter, this question is pretty much settled. Of course, in theory the Supreme Court is supposed to ignore politics and simply rule on the law, but that’s often not how it works — or at least, the law is only part of the story. The justices are well aware of public opinion, and while they might resist more at some times than others, they’re capable of bending to political reality.

If you look at conservative beliefs on gay rights over the last few decades, you see a steady retreat. First they condemned homosexuality itself (and thought that transgender people were so self-evidently deviant that even discussing their rights was absurd), and were perfectly fine with all manner of discrimination in housing and employment.

Then they decided that discrimination in those areas was problematic (even if they didn’t want to outlaw it), but letting gay people in the military was a step too far. Then after that question was settled in 2011, they decided that marriage equality was where a stand had to be made. Then they decided that what really matters is whether a baker can refuse to make a cake for a gay wedding.

It isn’t that they cast off their approval of each kind of discrimination as it was outlawed. For instance, the 2016 Republican platform — which the RNC is literally copying and pasting for 2020 — condemns the Obergefell decision and declares that “the cornerstone of the family is natural marriage, the union of one man and one woman.” But you haven’t heard too many Republicans on the campaign trail or in Congress shouting that we need to overturn Obergefell and allow states to roll back marriage equality.

They have to stick to their old position so as not to make their evangelical base too upset, but they don’t want to advertise it too loudly either. As for President Trump, though on a personal basis he probably couldn’t care less one way or the other, he’ll take the most reactionary positions (like banning transgender service people from the military) and hope that his base will remember and thank him for it but everyone else will forget.

To be sure, you can certainly argue that Democrats have been too slow to embrace civil rights for LGBTQ Americans. It was only eight years ago that Vice President Biden unexpectedly endorsed marriage equality, leading President Obama to follow suit a few days later; up until then the most common position for Democrats was that gay people should be allowed civil unions but not marriage.

Nevertheless, there’s no question in anyone’s mind that one party supports equal rights and the other doesn’t, and one is in tune with the majority of the public while the other isn’t.

We should note that in his decision, Gorsuch sent a clear signal that he will look favorably on employers who want to fire gay and transgender employees for religious reasons (though that question wasn’t before the court here), and other recent cases suggest that’s a loophole you could drive a truck through. But for the moment, the Supreme Court has shown itself to be responsive to reality.

