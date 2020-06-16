President Trump has managed to make each of these overlapping crises worse. He chose tax cuts for the rich and corporations over the promise to rebuild America. He ignores extreme weather caused by climate change. He mishandled the pandemic, denying its import early, then shutting down the economy without a clue about how to manage the damage. He defames even common-sense electoral reforms. The sweeping national horror at the death of George Floyd led him only to double down on his race-baiting divisive politics.

But Trump is not the cause of these calamities; they have been building for decades, products of the failure of Republicans and Democrats, conservatives and liberals alike. For four decades, politicians from Reagan conservatives to Clinton Democrats pledged fealty to a market fundamentalism and a feckless globalism. Markets were said to be efficient and productive, government dismissed as a burden at best and public servants scorned as incompetent bureaucrats. So public services were privatized and starved of funds, with the exception of the military. Elections were corrupted by big money. Deep-pocket lobbies rigged the rules for their own benefit. Basic services were ignored or slighted.

No wonder Americans, normally so optimistic, are shaken. In a recent NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll, 80 percent agree that the country is out of control. A majority fear that the pandemic and recession will last more than a year. And most are worried that their children will fare worse than they have, according to a 2017 Pew Research Center poll.

The good news is the preconditions for change are in place. The conservative era is exhausted; Trump and the Senate GOP personify its intellectual bankruptcy. Bold reform agendas have been presented by the Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren presidential campaigns, by political movements such as Black Lives Matter and by scholars linked to those movements. People have taken to the street in large numbers, across racial lines, demanding change. Among the young, the neo-liberal economy is scorned, not worshiped. Their openness to socialism shows an understanding that the public sphere must be strengthened.

Furthermore, activists are encouragingly skeptical about traditional politics. Sweeping Trump and the GOP from office is necessary but not sufficient. “To bring about real change, we both have to highlight a problem and make people in power uncomfortable,” says former president Barack Obama, “but we also have to translate that into practical solutions and laws that can be implemented.” He’s right: Protest must lead to changes in policy and in law, and that requires politics. But it demands a far different politics than lining up behind a Democratic Party that has repeatedly avoided conflict and settled for minor, preemptive concessions. Police reforms are on the table only because of mass protests and outrage. Mass evictions and foreclosures will be avoided only if there is organized resistance by tenants. Wildcat strikes are likely to be workers’ only way to force safety reforms that will make the return to work less risky.

This energy needs to find expression with insurgent candidates defeating tired incumbents. We need many more representatives like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), who will challenge the failed status quo and scare the hell out of the remaining incumbents. Then a growing congressional progressive caucus — backed by a growing protest movement — can drive serious reforms through the House and possibly the Senate.

The obstacles are great, of course: entrenched interests, big money, corrupted campaigns, a national and regional media weakened by layoffs and financial cuts. While the protests suggest remarkably broad support for change, labor — a crucial force for change in the 1930s and ’60s — is now much weaker. And the unmet needs and cascading calamities seem even more forbidding. But people are in motion demanding change. Even in the darkest days of Trump’s misrule, hope is still alive.

