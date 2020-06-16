* Andrew Kaczynski, Em Steck and Nathan McDermott report on the oh-so-Trumpian figure Trump has nominated for a top job in the Pentagon:
Several Democrats on the Senate Armed Services Committee said Monday that they would oppose the nomination of retired Army Brig. Gen. Anthony Tata to oversee the Pentagon's policy shop.CNN's KFile reported on Friday that Tata had a history of making Islamophobic and inflammatory remarks against prominent Democratic politicians, including falsely calling former President Barack Obama a Muslim.If confirmed by the Senate, Tata would become the third highest official in the Pentagon overseeing the Defense Department’s policy shop, including its national security and defense strategy, nuclear deterrence and missile defense policy, and security cooperation plans and policies.
Tata once tweeted at former CIA Director John Brennan, “Might be a good time to pick your poison: firing squad, public hanging, life sentence as prison b*tch, or just suck on your pistol. Your call. #Treason #Sedition #crossfirehurricane #Obamagate.” So he’s a quality guy.
* Andrew Freedman and Jason Samenow report on the fallout from “Sharpiegate”:
An investigation conducted on behalf of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has found that agency leadership violated its scientific integrity policy through actions that led to the release of a statement that backed President Trump’s false statement about the path of Hurricane Dorian, according to a new report.The NOAA statement, issued Sept. 6, 2019, contradicted its own meteorologists at a weather forecast office in Birmingham, Ala.The scandal over the forecast for Hurricane Dorian has come to be known as “Sharpiegate,” after President Trump displayed a modified NOAA forecast map during an Oval Office briefing to depict the storm threatening Alabama.
If you serve in the Trump administration and you haven’t been asked to violate your integrity, it’s only because he hasn’t gotten around to you yet.
* Matt Saentz and Arloc Sherman report that in May there were 75 million non-elderly Americans living in households with earnings that put them below the poverty line.
* On the fifth anniversary of Trump’s fateful ride down the escalator, the DNC does a pretty good job of reducing the nightmare of the Trump presidency down to 60 seconds.
* Frank Sharry says we’ve been on a long descent ever since.
* A former Army ranger posts a powerful video explaining why Trump made him leave the GOP.
* Barbara McQuade, Joyce White Vance, and five dozen former U.S. attorneys suggest explain their ideas for a blueprint that would turn ideas for national police reform into law.
* Alan Abramowitz crunches the numbers and determines that the most critical feature of Joe Biden’s polling against Trump is its stability.
* Brink Lindsey has a great essay demonstrating how libertarian limited-government ideals have been exposed by recent history to be totally hollow.
* Jamil Smith examines how Black Lives Matter gained the power it now has, and where it goes from here.
* At the American Prospect, I explained why conservative media are suddenly obsessed with phantoms of antifa.
* And former Republican Steve Schmidt’s epic Twitter thread takedown of GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz is really one for the ages.