The Justice Department filed a suit Tuesday seeking to block the release of a book by former White House national security adviser John Bolton, asserting that his much-anticipated memoir contains classified material.

The moves sets up legal showdown between President Trump and the longtime conservative foreign policy hand, who alleges in his book that the president committed “Ukraine-like transgressions” in a number of foreign policy decisions, according to his publisher...

The 592-page book is expected to go into detail about Trump’s decision-making process, his warring advisers and the president’s engagement on a range of foreign policy decisions, from Ukraine and Venezuela to North Korea and Iran.

‘‘I am hard-pressed to identify any significant Trump decision during my tenure that wasn’t driven by reelection calculations,’’ Bolton writes, according a description released Friday by Simon & Schuster.