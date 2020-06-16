* Here’s the latest sign that Donald Trump’s presidency has been totally “perfect," as he said of the call that got him impeached:

The Justice Department filed a suit Tuesday seeking to block the release of a book by former White House national security adviser John Bolton, asserting that his much-anticipated memoir contains classified material.
The moves sets up legal showdown between President Trump and the longtime conservative foreign policy hand, who alleges in his book that the president committed “Ukraine-like transgressions” in a number of foreign policy decisions, according to his publisher...
The 592-page book is expected to go into detail about Trump’s decision-making process, his warring advisers and the president’s engagement on a range of foreign policy decisions, from Ukraine and Venezuela to North Korea and Iran.
‘‘I am hard-pressed to identify any significant Trump decision during my tenure that wasn’t driven by reelection calculations,’’ Bolton writes, according a description released Friday by Simon & Schuster.

Given Bolton’s loathsome foreign policy aims, he absolutely shouldn’t be treated as any kind of hero, and one is advised against getting one’s expectations up. But we deserve to at least hear what he knows. -- gs

Several Democrats on the Senate Armed Services Committee said Monday that they would oppose the nomination of retired Army Brig. Gen. Anthony Tata to oversee the Pentagon's policy shop.
CNN's KFile reported on Friday that Tata had a history of making Islamophobic and inflammatory remarks against prominent Democratic politicians, including falsely calling former President Barack Obama a Muslim.
If confirmed by the Senate, Tata would become the third highest official in the Pentagon overseeing the Defense Department’s policy shop, including its national security and defense strategy, nuclear deterrence and missile defense policy, and security cooperation plans and policies.

Tata once tweeted at former CIA Director John Brennan, “Might be a good time to pick your poison: firing squad, public hanging, life sentence as prison b*tch, or just suck on your pistol. Your call. #Treason #Sedition #crossfirehurricane #Obamagate.” So he’s a quality guy.

* Andrew Freedman and Jason Samenow report on the fallout from “Sharpiegate”:

An investigation conducted on behalf of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has found that agency leadership violated its scientific integrity policy through actions that led to the release of a statement that backed President Trump’s false statement about the path of Hurricane Dorian, according to a new report.
The NOAA statement, issued Sept. 6, 2019, contradicted its own meteorologists at a weather forecast office in Birmingham, Ala.
The scandal over the forecast for Hurricane Dorian has come to be known as “Sharpiegate,” after President Trump displayed a modified NOAA forecast map during an Oval Office briefing to depict the storm threatening Alabama.

If you serve in the Trump administration and you haven’t been asked to violate your integrity, it’s only because he hasn’t gotten around to you yet.

* On the fifth anniversary of Trump’s fateful ride down the escalator, the DNC does a pretty good job of reducing the nightmare of the Trump presidency down to 60 seconds.

* Frank Sharry says we’ve been on a long descent ever since.

* Barbara McQuade, Joyce White Vance, and five dozen former U.S. attorneys suggest explain their ideas for a blueprint that would turn ideas for national police reform into law.

* And former Republican Steve Schmidt’s epic Twitter thread takedown of GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz is really one for the ages.