That’s not out of the question. In the latest Des Moines Register poll, Trump is ahead by a point (a statistical tie) over former vice president Joe Biden. Trump won Iowa in 2016 by about 10 points. If a nine-point shift occurs nationwide, Biden would win not only North Carolina, Arizona, Florida, Minnesota, Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania but also Texas and Ohio. In other words, Trump would be thrashed, and Republicans in down-ballot races would suffer huge losses.

Indeed, one can already see erosion of the Republican brand in Iowa, where Sen. Joni Ernst (R), who few put on the endangered list, trails Theresa Greenfield by three points in the Des Moines Register poll. Greenfield wins by 20 points among women and 31 percent among women without a college degree as well as “71% to 19% among likely voters who do not have a religious affiliation and 55% to 34% with those who live in cities.” Greenfield also wins voters younger than 35 by six points and voters 65 and older by eight points. You see, even in Iowa, you cannot win with just white, evangelical, middle-aged Republican men — which is what Trump’s base has become.

Several caveats should be underscored. It is June, not November — with great uncertainty about our economic and physical health and the direction of the debate on race. Plenty can change. In addition, it’s unlikely that a substantial shift in the electorate will be evenly distributed. Biden could well win in Texas but still lose in Ohio, or win in North Carolina but lose in Wisconsin. Nevertheless, Trump and his phony pollsters are kidding themselves if they think they can win the popular vote or the electoral college without making huge strides to regain votes of women, college-educated voters, independents and older voters.

To change the trajectory of this race, Trump would need to do things he seems incapable of even attempting. He would have to stop campaigning in safe red states and start spending time and resources in swing states. He would have to stop spending money on ads in the District to soothe his ego and redirect funds to places such as Michigan where he is in dire trouble. He would need to take the surge of coronavirus cases in red states seriously, drive unemployment down to at least single digits and get on the right side of public opinion on criminal justice reform and race. He would need to be transparent about his health and convince voters he is ready for another four years.

In essence, Trump would have to stop being Trump to win back voters who have left his fold in horror and disgust. His omnipresence on TV, which again his ego demands, simply reminds Americans of his cruelty, weakness, cluelessness and racism. He creates images on a daily basis that only help the Biden camp (e.g., using tear gas on peaceful protesters in Lafayette Square).

Do not count Trump out, but no rational person would bet the farm on his victory. Barring a transformation of our economy, our criminal justice system, the pandemic and most of all Trump himself, his dream of a resounding reelection will go up in smoke in November. Americans are simply tired of losing.

