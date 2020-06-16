The decision in Bostock v. Clayton County came after decades of congressional dithering on the same issue. The Employment Non-Discrimination Act, first proposed in 1994, would have clarified that the Civil Rights Act means what the Supreme Court has now finally said it does. ENDA gained wide support in recent years, but lawmakers never quite found the time to get it over the finish line. It passed the House in 2007 but failed in the Senate amid controversy about whether it should include protections for transgender people. It then passed the Senate in 2013, only to be scuttled by House GOP leaders. In the absence of federal protections, some states passed their own LGBTQ employment non-discrimination laws, but employers in other states remained free to hire and fire based on sexual orientation.

It took years of lawsuits for the issue to reach the Supreme Court, which at long last imposed a national standard. And while the court has now addressed employment discrimination, many other forms of LGBTQ discrimination remain legal in much of the country. In 25 states, landlords can still refuse to rent to gay people. In 26 states, a baker or florist may turn away a same-sex couple. In 35 states, a banker can deny a loan based on an applicant’s sexual orientation.

These forms of discrimination are just as abhorrent as declining to rent to a black family or refusing to bake a cake for a mixed-race couple. And appeals to religious freedom are no more persuasive when used to justify LGBTQ mistreatment than when they are used to excuse racial bigotry.

It’s certainly possible the courts will further expand protections for LGBTQ Americans. Monday’s ruling implies that existing federal fair housing and educational opportunity laws might already cover LGBTQ people, just as the justices determined employment law already does. Yet these future decisions are not guaranteed, and they would not address “public accommodations” — the cake-baker scenario. Moreover, waiting for a case to work its way to the high court will take years.

State and federal lawmakers must not conclude that the judicial branch has this issue covered, and that they bear no responsibility to act, when they can legislate tomorrow on everything that is left to be done. The House has already passed the Equality Act, which would extend to LGBTQ people existing anti-discrimination protections that other minorities enjoy in housing, public accommodations, public education, credit and other areas. The Senate could begin debate immediately. If they do not like every provision, senators could pass their own version and reconcile it with the House’s. State legislatures can also extend similar protections to LGBTQ people regardless of what the Senate does — or does not — do.

New laws are needed. Despite Kavanaugh’s nice words, millions of Americans still cling to anti-LGBTQ prejudices: Conservative GOP activists just ousted Rep. Denver Riggleman (R-Va.) because he once officiated a same-sex wedding. Though only continuing culture change can prevent such severe intolerance in electoral politics and in many realms of private life, essential civil protections can limit the pain that prejudiced people may inflict on others in the meantime. LGBTQ people have waited long enough.

