Yet, after months of absence due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Premier League is returning to English stadiums this week — and it is bringing a message of support for Black Lives Matter with it. In an initiative led by a group of players — notably Watford’s Troy Deeney and Leicester City’s Wes Morgan — athletes from all 20 clubs in the division have agreed to wear the Black Lives Matter slogan on the back of their shirts in place of their names. This show of support will continue for the first 12 games, after which their names will return and their shirts will bear the movement’s logo until the end of the league program.

AD

AD

The Premier League’s announcement has been met with varying responses. There are many who, scarred by past experience, view the move as mere lip service. But it is a powerful symbol coming at a pivotal moment — and could have an enormous impact on the Black Lives Matter movement in Britain and beyond.

This development could not have come at a better time for campaigners in Britain. Just hours before the announcement, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson — in a move as cynical as it was apparently effective — took to Twitter to accuse Black Lives Matter protesters of dishonoring the memory of Winston Churchill. A conversation about protecting black people from police brutality threatened to be derailed by a conversation about property damage. And then came the Premier League’s intervention, which has given the central cause of Black Lives Matter weeks of free marketing on one of the world’s biggest stages.

AD

AD

It is true that the Premier League’s move has not come with specific promises for reforms. But that makes its potential all the more powerful. After just a few days of protest, we have seen restraints on police powers and funding, and calls for voting rights and even reparations — things that might have been unthinkable weeks ago. Now, these calls have been given fresh fuel, and it is fair to ask what more extraordinary things might be achieved if we keep our minds open.

Of course, the announcement should only be the beginning of a broader shift in the industry. There are three main groups who can work to ensure this gesture is a catalyst for positive change. The first is journalists. For the next 12 weeks at least, every member of a Premier League club is a de facto ambassador for Black Lives Matter. This is a time for journalists to ask white directors, managers and players what they are doing to support black people in their demands for safety from the police and greater social and economic justice. This is also a time for journalists to ask themselves why their news conferences and newsrooms are disproportionately white, when a third of the Premier League’s players are black.

The second group is sponsors, several of whom will have noticed that the cultural climate is changing and that being silent on the subject of white supremacy is not good enough. They are in a position to ask clubs what steps they are taking beyond images or rhetoric. The smartest sponsors will get behind productive initiatives, perhaps offering matched funding for programs for racial equality or giving aid to black players who are addressing other social injustices. The ones who are less smart — with efforts limited to hashtags and slick but hollow posts on social media — will find themselves unprepared for and exposed by the urgency of this moment.

AD

AD

The third group is players themselves — particularly white ones. Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling noted a few days ago that black footballers found it much more difficult than their white counterparts to find coaching jobs after retirement. It is time that white players begin to voice their objections, too. They should put their energy behind policy proposals that could bring about lasting change.

All successful protest movements must maintain their momentum, and a key element of that is unpredictability — that activists will step forward with each passing week, continually catching their opponents off guard. The work of Deeney, Morgan and their peers is one such step, and now the Premier League must add lasting substance to this bold announcement. Perhaps, when it comes to the subject of race, we can indeed look forward to the kickoff of an exciting new era for British football.

Read more:

AD