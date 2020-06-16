To demonstrate his seriousness at the event Tuesday announcing the order, Trump "devoted a large part of his remarks to attacking the record of his predecessor, former president Barack Obama, and former vice president Joe Biden,” as The Post put it.

But let’s consider the order itself. After a couple of paragraphs of praise for police, it gets right to what Republicans inevitably refer to as the “bad apples”:

Unfortunately, there have been instances in which some officers have misused their authority, challenging the trust of the American people, with tragic consequences for individual victims, their communities, and our Nation. All Americans are entitled to live with the confidence that the law enforcement officers and agencies in their communities will live up to our Nation’s founding ideals and will protect the rights of all persons. Particularly in African-American communities, we must redouble our efforts as a Nation to swiftly address instances of misconduct.

Saying “there have been instances in which some officers have misused their authority” quite intentionally characterizes the problem as one of isolated incidents, perpetrated by a few officers who can be identified and removed, thereby solving the problem. During the event, Trump emphasized how small the number of abusive officers is by saying it’s “very tiny.”

But what if the problem is not one of a “bad cop” here or there but something systemic and structural, requiring dramatic and deep reform? This is not an idea the White House is willing to entertain.

So here’s what the White House proposes to do, mostly by using Justice Department grants as an incentive:

Encourage police departments to seek certification from independent bodies to confirm that they’re following good practices.

Create a national database “concerning instances of excessive use of force related to law enforcement matters, accounting for applicable privacy and due process rights.” Police departments would not be required to share that information, however.

Promote training for officers in dealing with mental health issues.

Discourage the use of chokeholds “except in those situations where the use of deadly force is allowed by law.”

Let’s discuss that last point for a moment. The trouble with saying chokeholds should be banned except when deadly force is allowed by law is that deadly force is allowed whenever an officer perceives that the person they’re killing poses a threat to their own life or the lives of others.

That’s an awfully big loophole, since police have a lot of practice at incorporating whatever justification excuses them from accountability into their accounts of confrontations with citizens. “He made a furtive movement.” “He was reaching for his waistband.” “He matched the description.”

Or in this case, “I feared for my life,” which functions as a literal get-out-of-jail-free card. All officers have to do is speak those magic words, and in the vast majority of cases their use of deadly force is excused. Under this standard, it would likewise allow them to use a chokehold on just about anyone who was uncooperative.

To be clear, I’m not saying that none of the things the executive order discusses would be worthwhile if viewed in isolation. Would more and better training for police on handling mental health issues be a good thing? Sure. It would be much better, however, if we discarded the presumption that when someone is in a mental health crisis, what we do is send a couple of people with guns to deal with them.

The same could be said for many of the things police now do, from dealing with homeless people to enforcing traffic rules to mediating minor disputes. Serious reform means — among other things — fundamentally rethinking what we ask police to do.

The truth is that there are limits to what the federal government can do to reform policing when law enforcement mostly takes place at the local level. But at a minimum, you need a federal government eager to examine the problem honestly and do more than just issue an executive order that says it will look into suggesting some cosmetic changes.

But it’s clear that this is about as much as the Trump administration can muster, and I can promise you that this executive order will be forgotten in short order. Justice Department officials have higher priorities, such as investigating the investigation of Russia’s interference in the 2016 elections, trying to come up with some pretext to mount a probe of Joe Biden, and chasing phantom antifa supervillains. Those are the things that they, and the president, really care about.

