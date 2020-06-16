More than three years later, what we are witnessing today is an atrophying of the American spirit and the spread of a new sense of national shame. Gallup reported on Monday that pride in America had reached its lowest point in two decades of polling. Just 42 percent say they are “extremely proud” to be an American, down from 69 percent in 2003 and 52 percent in 2016. (Another 21 percent say they are “very proud.”) Even this issue has become polarizing, with just 24 percent of Democrats saying they are “extremely proud” compared with 67 percent of Republicans.

I join those Americans who don’t feel much pride in our country at the moment. What is there to feel good about? We have the highest unemployment rate since the Great Depression. We have the most confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in the world — and we are still adding more than 20,000 new cases a day. We can see that unconscionable police brutality continues despite anti-racism demonstrations.

And we have a president who is making the situation far more wretched. Trump is stoking racial tensions by threatening to sic “vicious dogs” on protesters and defending army bases named after Confederate generals, and he is likely to increase the spread of the novel coronavirus by holding rallies again beginning on Saturday in Tulsa. If Lincoln was the Great Emancipator, Trump is the Great Exacerbator: He makes every problem worse.

And yet I can’t give up on America just yet — and neither can most Americans. John McCain liked to joke that “it’s always darkest before it’s totally black.” But sometimes the worst times are a necessary prelude to better days ahead.

The Civil War — which killed more Americans than all of our wars until Vietnam combined — led to the end of slavery. The Great Depression led to the beginnings of a welfare state to help the needy. World War II — the costliest conflict in history — led to the spread of democracy and the rise of a more liberal world order. White supremacist violence led to the passage of the 1964 Civil Rights Act and the 1965 Voting Rights Act. The humiliations of the 1970s — stagflation, Watergate, the fall of South Vietnam, the Iranian hostage crisis — led to a national revival and victory in the Cold War. The financial collapse of 2008 led to the election of our first African American president, greater limits on Wall Street and the passage of the Affordable Care Act.

Time and again — not always, but often enough to offer hope — Americans have reacted to catastrophes by rolling up our sleeves and going to work to address the problems that have been revealed. If you want reason for optimism today, look at the polls showing a massive shift in public sentiment toward Black Lives Matter. As recently as 2017, most Americans did not support the movement; now, by a 28-point margin, they do. Even “your president of law and order” now feels compelled to institute police reforms, however inadequate. That counts as a glimmer of progress.

If Joe Biden is elected, he can pursue the reform agenda we need, addressing racial and economic divides, expanding health-care coverage, rebuilding infrastructure, reviving alliances and curbing abusive police forces. The hardest issue to address will be the divisions that disfigure our country — we don’t trust the government and we don’t trust each other. That distrust, in turn, makes it much harder to address other underlying problems.

There is no easy way to dispel that distrust — like the coronavirus, it will not “magically all of a sudden go away” — but we can begin to rebuild our civil order by expanding national service programs as advocated by a bipartisan commission that completed its work in March. The coronavirus makes the need all the more urgent, and Sen. Christopher A. Coons (D-Del.) has introduced legislation to fund 750,000 public service positions to speed our recovery.

So much of the progress of the 1950s and 1960s, from the building of the national highways to the creation of Medicare and Medicaid, was made possible because members of Congress had a shared history of military service. They were able to bridge partisan divides for the greater good in a way that we no longer seem able to. If more young Americans serve not only in the military but in civilian programs such as AmeriCorps, YouthBuild, Senior Corps and the Peace Corps, we can start to renew our sense of national pride and shared purpose. But if we are to write a new chapter of American greatness, we will have to begin by voting out of office the Great Exacerbator and his Republican enablers.

