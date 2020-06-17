These horrifying stories are reminders that, for all that Australians outsource their outrage on injustices overseas, for decades there has been national silence when it comes to black lives on our own shores.

In Australia, the brutality of the police and justice system takes different forms than the United States — forms that are not easily captured on video. But the violence is evident in the wounds on black bodies and in the life stories of Aboriginal people. “Black Lives Matter” has become a rallying call for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people around the country, but that is nothing new. What is new about these protests is that many white Australians have finally decided to join us in calling attention to this violence.

In 1991, the landmark Royal Commission into Aboriginal Deaths in Custody investigated 99 deaths inside prison and police watch houses. It was sparked by Aboriginal protests over several high-profile deaths of Aboriginal men, including 28-year-old Lloyd James Boney in Brewarrina.

The report found that the reason why so many Aboriginal people were dying in jail was because Australia was locking them up at staggering rates. It handed down 339 recommendations, the majority of which have never been implemented. For example, the commission called for the decriminalization of public drunkenness, and yet nearly three decades later, an Aboriginal woman, Aunty Tanya Day, was locked up and died in a watch house for being intoxicated on a train. Her uncle had died in custody, and had been one of the cases investigated by the royal commission all those years prior.

Another recommendation was that imprisonment should be used as a last resort. But in the three decades that followed, black jailing rates have increased, and the numbers of black deaths along with it. In prisons and watch houses, Aboriginal people are kept contained, out of sight and invisible, and so the violence perpetrated against them is made invisible as well.

Nationally, indigenous people make up 27 percent of the national prison population, despite being just over 2 percent of the national population. In the decades from 2006 to 2016, the rates jumped by 41 percent. The situation for Aboriginal women is perhaps the most shocking: They now make up 34 percent of the female prison population and were being jailed at rates higher than that of both non-indigenous women and non-indigenous men.

The Guardian’s “Deaths Inside” project has counted 437 Aboriginal deaths in custody since 1991. Yet there has never been a conviction.

The callous disregard for black life in Australia is shown not only in the statistics, but in the silence that shrouds black deaths. When Aboriginal people die in custody, there is no national outrage.

Last year, there were two police shootings of Aboriginal people, Joyce Clarke and Kumanjayi Walker. In both cases, a police officer has been charged with murder. There were no national vigils or television specials. Australians did not turn out en masse. Most did not know their names in the same way they knew the name of George Floyd.

The silence is deliberate and tied to the history of this country. It is a country stained with the blood of Aboriginal warriors who died in massacres; who died under the hands of the protectors on missions and reserves; who died removed from their country and families under policies of forced removal that gave rise to the Stolen Generations; who died far too young from “natural causes” not only behind bars, but outside of them.

And yet there has been a national forgetting of this history, and with that, a failure to acknowledge its connection to the present. Until we confront this amnesia — until Australia takes accountability for these deaths — there can never be justice.

Five years ago, an Aboriginal man named David Dungay Jr. died in a Sydney prison as prison officers held him down and a nurse injected him with a sedative. Like George Floyd in Minneapolis, his last words were “I can’t breathe.” In that same prison this month, Aboriginal inmates were teargassed during a “riot.” In the yards, helicopter footage emerged showing them arranging materials in the letters “BLM.” The inmates later released a statement: “Please help us have a voice in all these forums, rather than be dehumanised as though we are of no value and have no rights.”

It is time we listen to those calls.

