In 1966, the Aunt Jemima brand launched a new syrup to go along with its popular pancake mix. The slogan, according to the company’s timeline, was “Aunt Jemima, what took you so long?”That’s the question many people are asking after the iconic brand announced on Wednesday that it is changing its name and retiring its mascot, a black woman whose character was originally based on the stereotype of the enslaved “mammy” who raised her master’s white children.“We recognize Aunt Jemima’s origins are based on a racial stereotype,” Kristin Kroepfl, vice president and chief marketing officer of parent company Quaker Foods North America, said in a press release.
Obviously, corporations make these decisions for business reasons, not out of the goodness of their hearts. But it’s a sign of change when things like Aunt Jemima are no longer good business.
