* Derek Hawkins, Matt Zapotosky, and Fenit Nirappil report on the latest development in Atlanta:

The former Atlanta police officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks after a DUI stop was charged with felony murder, aggravated assault and other offenses Wednesday, less than a week after the 27-year-old black man’s killing set off a new wave of protests against racism and police brutality.
Fulton County District Attorney Paul L. Howard announced a total of 11 charges against Garrett Rolfe at an afternoon news conference in downtown Atlanta, calling Brooks’s killing unjustified and finding that Brooks posed no threat to Rolfe’s life during the incident.
Rolfe’s colleague, officer Devin Brosnan, was charged with aggravated assault. Brosnan will become cooperating witness for the state, Howard said, making him one of the first Atlanta police officers to testify in such a case.

It says something that these charges — for shooting a man who was running away — come as a shock.

In 1966, the Aunt Jemima brand launched a new syrup to go along with its popular pancake mix. The slogan, according to the company’s timeline, was “Aunt Jemima, what took you so long?”
That’s the question many people are asking after the iconic brand announced on Wednesday that it is changing its name and retiring its mascot, a black woman whose character was originally based on the stereotype of the enslaved “mammy” who raised her master’s white children.
“We recognize Aunt Jemima’s origins are based on a racial stereotype,” Kristin Kroepfl, vice president and chief marketing officer of parent company Quaker Foods North America, said in a press release.

Obviously, corporations make these decisions for business reasons, not out of the goodness of their hearts. But it’s a sign of change when things like Aunt Jemima are no longer good business.

* The activist group Take Back the Court takes stock of the current state of the movement for Supreme Court expansion, which seems to be gaining momentum.

* The mysterious Twitter presence known as The Hoarse Wisperer offers a bracing thread on you-know-who’s malignant narcissism.