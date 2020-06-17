On Wednesday, Senate Republicans went through their own pantomime, rolling out a bill that consists of items such as data collection, police studies and financial incentives not to use chokeholds (except when the police think their lives are at risk, a loophole that swallows the rule).

The Post reports that the bill would merely encourage “thousands of local police and law enforcement agencies to curtail practices such as chokeholds and certain no-knock warrants by withholding federal funding to departments that allow the tactics or do not submit reports related to them.” It also would “make lynching a federal hate crime, establish a commission that would lead a comprehensive review of policing tactics to establish best practices for officers and encouraging de-escalation training.”

This is pathetic — bordering on insulting. It omits a key provision in the bill from House Democrats, which would curtail qualified immunity that prevents in most cases suits against police officers who abuse victims’ constitutional rights, a non-starter for Republicans.

In a written statement, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) barely contains her disdain for the halfhearted effort. “The Senate proposal of studies and reporting without transparency and accountability is inadequate. The Senate’s so-called Justice Act is not action,” she declared. “In contrast, Democrats’ George Floyd Justice in Policing Act contains real, structural legal reforms to end court-created barriers to accountability, provisions for independent investigations of misconduct, increased pattern and practice investigative authority, and a transparent national registry of police misconduct that is accessible to the public.” She added: “The Democratic proposal will fundamentally and forever transform the culture of policing to address systemic racism and put an end to shielding police from accountability. During this moment of national anguish, we must insist on bold change to save lives.”

With help from a foot-dragging, clueless GOP, Pelosi has established the Democratic Party as the only one seeking substantial change. At a markup of the Democrat’s bill, House Republicans showed their utter lack of good faith in addressing the problem. The Post reported, “Republicans used their time to criticize Democrats for their positions on abortion, local activists pushing to ‘defund’ their police forces and how the FBI handled its investigation into President Trump’s 2016 campaign’s dealings with Russian operatives.” None of this is germane to the issue at hand. It’s illustrative of a party that knows how to throw mud and spread dissension but not how to solve problems.

Republicans’ tepid response to events that have jolted the nation reminds us they have painted themselves into a corner. Led by Trump, they are the party of the status quo in which African Americans will continue to die at the hands of police. Voters have their chance in November to punish these politicians for their complete lack of empathy and reckless indifference to the lives of their fellow Americans.

