To make matters worse, his campaign has been spending loads of money in many of the states where he is behind. The Associated Press reports, “President Donald Trump’s campaign manager warned in late spring that his juggernaut political operation — the ‘Death Star,’ he called it — was about to start ‘pressing FIRE’ for the first time.” Well, he did fire to the tune of $24 million in six battleground states: Arizona, Florida, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Polling continues to show him losing in every one of these, in some cases (e.g., Michigan) by large margins. Was Trump firing blanks, or would the polling have been even worse without the ad spending?

Former Wisconsin governor Scott Walker (R) whined, “That’s the part that’s frustrating. It’s headed back in the right direction, but then every once in a while the message gets off track from the good things that he and his team are doing.” What were the good things? The pandemic death count? His attack on peaceful protesters in Lafayette Square?

It’s hard to know for sure, but it seems Trump is bleeding money with little to show for it. As the AP reports, “The president spent almost $5.6 million on television and online advertising in Florida between April 26 and June 6.” In the latest polls from TIPP taken between June 9 and 11, he trails in Florida by 10 points or more; before that, polls from May showed him losing by three points.

Trump and his advisers can lie to themselves that all these polls are wrong, but donors and Republican candidates are going to figure out Trump’s campaign is in real trouble. Trump will almost certainly not take responsibility for his own mishandling of the pandemic (which crashed the economy) or his disastrous response to George Floyd’s murder. When in doubt, Trump will find someone to fire. That might be campaign manager Brad Parscale or even his son-in-law Jared Kushner.

Clearheaded observers will recognize that Trump is overexposed, so his ads do not pack much punch. But more important, the free media he has garnered — including the incident at Lafayette Square and his feeble appearance at the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, N.Y. — is overwhelmingly negative. Furthermore, with tens of millions of Americans still unemployed, his Pollyanna ads and empty boasts about “successes” ring hollow.

Keep in mind a few points: First, the polls show the state of the race now, not in November. Given how dreadful the results, however, Trump may not want to bet Parscale can turn things around and may push for a change in the campaign. (The problem, of course, is Trump, but he remains in total denial.) Second, Biden and the Democratic National Committee raised a ton of money last month (more than $80 million) and, aside from digital ads, haven’t spent much money, in large part because the presumptive nominee has not been traveling around the country (although he did go to Houston to meet with Floyd’s family and has made several trips to Pennsylvania). Finally, the polling and ad spending seem to bolster my longtime suspicion that money is overrated in national politics. You need enough, but you don’t need more than the other guy. What you need is a decent record and candidate, neither of which Republicans have.

