It’s easy to understand the Twitter rage over all this. We’re living through a global pandemic, one that has taken more than 100,000 lives in the United States in a little over three months. People are scared. But the attacks on the revelers are as much about coronavirus as they are a flawed moral judgment. We are asking people to sacrifice in a way that’s clearly unsustainable, and then dumping hate on them when they fail to live up to an inhuman ideal.

If Cuomo were actually to try to put a stop to all the partying going on, he’d find himself mighty busy. Call it corona fatigue or quarantine exhaustion, but the celebrating is going on across the nation. There’s Los Angeles, where underground dance parties are back; Florida, where people are once again mobbing the beaches and bars; and Nevada, where it appears gamblers are not worried about picking up the virus along with their winnings at a casino. People are tired of the shutdowns, impatient with social distancing and increasingly inclined to let things slide, at least occasionally.

And is that really a surprise? We have embraced various stay-in-place, shelter-in-place and social distancing orders, despite the fact that they are “massive and unprecedented,” in the words of Carlo Caduff, a faculty member in the department of global health and social medicine at King’s College in London, and the author of a recent paper about the virus, “What Went Wrong.” We didn’t do it for the 1918 flu pandemic, with the result that the Treaty of Versailles was negotiated while it was going on. Woodstock was also planned and took place during a flu epidemic.

Government also failed us. President Trump could not, would not react to the covid-19 crisis with anything resembling gravitas. Instead of kicking into emergency gear, ordering protective medical supplies, and instituting virus testing and contact tracing, he dillydallied, fearful the disease would cause the stock market and his chances of reelection to crash. He tweeted while a pandemic raged.

The president’s refusal to address the situation in a forthright manner led many in the United States to politicize a virus, and forced the country to beg individuals to do what the government would not. The result? On one side, you’ve got people who refuse to wear masks to prevent the transmission of infection even in situations where they are clearly called for. On the other, people who all too often come off as moral scolds, calling out people for gathering in front of bars.

Yet the idea that people would stay shut inside and eschew almost all social contact for an indeterminate length of time — especially if someone is young and not a member of a high-risk group — is the sort of thing that seems delusional in retrospect. Humans are social animals. And this is the United States, a fractious country of disobedient, sometimes slightly paranoid people, where the social contract is more than a bit frayed. In some ways, it’s all but a miracle people complied with the stay-in-place orders as long as they did.

In fact, there is plenty of blame to go around. We say we honor essential workers, but we still don’t ensure that they can carry out their job duties in safe conditions, or receive a livable wage. (We can’t even get companies to reliably give front-line workers legally required paid sick leave during a pandemic, never mind permanently.) Nor can one blame the restaurants and bars catering to the partyers. Their situation is dire, with some estimates claiming up to half won’t survive the pandemic. Cuomo, so good at scolding and threatening, can’t even be bothered to support a bill to forgive commercial rents of impacted businesses.

The shutdowns allowed us to at least temporarily paper over societal fault lines the virus highlighted, from decades of under-investment in health care to the fact that, no, actually, we aren’t all equally vulnerable to the virus’s worst effects. (Both the elderly and African Americans are more likely to die from it, as well as those with underlying medical conditions.) But now, the cracks are beginning to show.

Watching the attacks on Twitter, it occurred to me that the hate piled onto the revelers bears a strong resemblance to attacks on people for spending money on lattes instead of retirement savings, dining out on avocado toast when they could be using the funds to pay down their student loans or buying an iPhone in lieu of paying for health insurance. We’re expecting individuals to compensate for government and societal failures, and then yelling at them when they fail to do so — and act like people instead.

