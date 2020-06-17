John Gartner, a psychologist and a former assistant professor at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, wrote last year in USA Today that there are two signs of language skills deteriorating. “Semantic paraphasia” means you substitute an incorrect word for a correct one. For example, when Trump discussed the “origins” of the Mueller investigation, he said: “I hope they now go and take a look at the oranges, the oranges of that investigation, the beginnings of that investigation.”

The second, Gartner explains, is “phonemic paraphasia,” or the substitution of one word with a similar sounding non-word. For example, calling Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “Betanyahu” or saying “bigly” instead of “big league.” Such slip-ups are not proof of cognitive decline, but Gartner says they can be linked to moderate to severe stages of Alzheimer’s.

Discussing the subject is not a matter of mocking the president or those with disabilities. It is about Trump being transparent about his health and allowing the voters to decide. Moreover, if Trump’s condition is deteriorating under the stress of the presidency and his polling collapse, that would be important to know. This is not an attempt to medicalize his bad behavior. He can be judged on his actions and his words, but voters asked to reelect him also have a right to know about his health.

That brings us to another issue. The Lincoln Project ad elevates another concern: the lack of sustained reporting and questioning about Trump’s mental and physical state. Why does the White House press corps not do a better job of conveying Trump’s behavior, for example, when his speech short-circuits or when he wildly rants about his opponents and litters his remarks with non sequiturs? This is analogous to refusing to call his lies “lies”; when we do not call things for what they are, we conceal the truth; that is, we help perpetuate the lie that Trump’s conduct is normal.

In a vain effort to remain “neutral” or to avoid diagnosing the president without a medical license, reports of his appearances often fail to convey just how emotionally unhinged and incoherent he appears. When TV producers lift a clip of Trump’s remarks or a reporter quotes a line in print, they (unintentionally perhaps) help him sound more normal and collected than he really is. It is only when you see the entire performance or read a complete transcript (which very few voters have the time or inclination to do) that one can appreciate how downright weird he seems.

Trump’s speech defects should be described just as the media does for his physical conduct. If the media can deconstruct his excuses for his “baby steps” down a ramp at West Point over the weekend (e.g., the ramp at West Point was not slippery), they can diagram and dissect his sentences to explain why he makes no sense.

Once more, the Lincoln Project’s fearlessness and its willingness to say out loud what we all whisper about provide a great service. It is long past time to have an honest discussion about the president. The topic shouldn’t be just in ads but on the front page of every newspaper and near the top of every newscast.

